Room for improvement. Audrina Patridge’s coparenting relationship with Corey Bohan could be better.

“It’s hard,” the Hills: New Beginnings star, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively on Tuesday, February 11, while promoting her Juvederm partnership. “Every day or every moment that you’re going through something, you need to ask advice like, ‘Kirra’s, she’s really sick right now, she needs her medicine. I’m taking her to the doctor, you need to give this to her.’ It’s just all work.”

The reality star went on to call her relationship with the professional biker, 38, a “work in progress,” adding, “It’s not the easiest.”

However, the Los Angeles native hopes things will get better. “It’s been almost two or three years now and it’s still the same, so we’ll see,” she told Us.

As for Kirra, the little one is “starting to see things and hear things and sometimes it confuses her,” Patridge admitted. “My main focus when I’m with her is just to give her my all, all my attention and try to explain things to her. It’s important not to talk bad or about the other parent in front of them. Keep it kid-friendly at all times. There’s a time and place for that.”

The former 1st Look host gave birth to her daughter in June 2016, one year before splitting from Bohan. Patridge called coparenting a “power struggle” in August 2019, telling Us exclusively at the time: “Getting the other parent to agree with you for something that your daughter wants to do, whether it be going to preschool or something that she wants to do, but they don’t want her to do it [is hard].”

Dating as a single mom is “so hard,” the model told Us on Tuesday, which is why she doesn’t really go on “a lot” of dates. “I was dating someone for a while and now that we’re going to start filming again, it’s time to focus on filming and my career,” Patridge admitted. “I don’t think I’m ready for anything super serious yet.”

Right now, the actress is all about Juvederm and love how it encourages women to “express their individuality.” She gushed to Us, “For me, I really wanted my lips to be very natural and subtle. Then I have friends that use Juvederm, and they want their lips ‘as big as possible,’ so it just depends. Everyone’s unique.”

