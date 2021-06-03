Looking back. Pregnant Astrid Loch gave her Instagram followers an inside look at her “post-IVF transfer journey” on Wednesday, June 2.

“When I recorded these videos, I never knew if I’d be sharing them with you all,” the Bachelor alum, 31, captioned the footage. “Trying to conceive was hard for us and once our little frozen embryo implanted, things didn’t immediately get much easier. Along with the typical nausea, exhaustion and weird food aversions/cravings, I was on a strict protocol of injections, suppositories and drugs to keep baby Wendt growing in the best environment possible.”

The Germany native explained that she was sharing her story with her followers to “help someone else feel less alone.” She wrote, “Since announcing our pregnancy I’ve been flooded with messages from all of you sharing your own infertility ups and downs and it just didn’t feel right not to share more of our story. Our community is SO MUCH LARGER than I could have ever imagined.”

In one of the videos, Loch described all of the medication she was prescribed after her transfer. “I start my mornings off with prenatal,” the former reality star said. “These are, like, really strong prenatals the actually make me really, really nauseous. Baby aspirin once a day. Then I take estrogen pills … with breakfast lunch and dinner. These are all of my oils. This is my bag with needles, alcohol wipes, different needles for injections, all of that fun stuff.”

The former plastic surgery office manager added that her “butt [was] just so sore” from injections that she wasn’t sleeping well. Not only did Loch give a glimpse of her fiancé, Kevin Wendt, being a “good nurse” and giving her a shot, but she showed the bruising she experienced too.

The former ABC personality also documented her final fertility clinic appointment, gushing that she had been given “graduation paperwork” after her last ultrasound there.

“They said he or she has a tall forehead like his daddy, so that should be interesting,” the mom-to-be said from her car. “Due November. … I got the go ahead to stop with the progesterone shots, I don’t have to be on estrogen anymore. I just have to keep up with the prenatals. It’s very exciting, and now we’re officially 12 weeks and we get to tell everyone else later this week. It’s been a long road, but we made it.”

The Bachelor Nation member and Wendt, 37, shared their pregnancy news via Instagram last month. “A dream come true,” the pregnant star captioned her May reveal. “When I think about Kev holding our little angel for the first time, my heart flutters. Even in my wildest dreams I couldn’t have imagined how amazing this would all feel.”

The firefighter added with a spot of his own at the time: “Thank you for giving me the one thing I’ve wanted most in my life.”

The couple met in 2018 on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise and got engaged the following year.