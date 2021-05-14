Sharing her struggles. Astrid Loch looked back on her struggle to conceive days after sharing her pregnancy news.

“These pictures … are just a small reality of the process,” the Bachelor alum, 31, captioned a Thursday, May 13, Instagram slideshow. “The moment after my retrieval to let [my fiancé, Kevin Wendt], know I’m OK, the insane bloat in the days that followed (yup, that’s not a baby belly), the emotions that are almost impossible to control because of all the hormones you’re on and finally the positive pregnancy test.”

The Florida native noted that the glimpse she gave her followers into in vitro fertilization “barely scratches the surface” of her experience. “There’s just SO MUCH,” the former reality star wrote. “Let me know what you guys think. … I’m thinking Kevin and I can do a Live to answer some of the things I didn’t touch on.”

The Bachelorette Canada alum, 37, who proposed to Loch in August 2019, commented, “Our baby is going to be so lucky to have you as a mom. Can’t wait.”

More Bachelor Nation members, from Kendall Long to Becca Kufrin, also showed their support. “You are such a strong woman to go through all of this. You and Kevin are going to be the most loving parents and I can’t wait to watch your family grow,” the Bachelor in Paradise alum, 29, wrote, while the former Bachelorette, 31, added, “So well written, thank you for sharing this with the world.”

Loch and Wendt announced their baby news on Sunday, May 9, sharing ultrasound photos with their Instagram followers. “This is a very big day for us, after a long and tough road to get here,” the firefighter captioned his reveal. “The @thewendtgang is officially growing! Thank you @astridloch for giving me the one thing I’ve wanted most in my life.”

The pregnant star called their baby-to-be “a dream come true” in a post of her own, writing, “One of the first conversations @kevin.c.wendt and I had was about how we both loved kids and couldn’t wait to have our own. When I think about Kev holding our little angel for the first time my heart flutters. Even in my wildest dreams I couldn’t have imagined how amazing this would all feel.”

The Bachelor Winter Games alums are set to tie the knot in November after postponing their nuptials amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Keep scrolling to see Loch’s photos from her IVF journey.