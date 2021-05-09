A mini Bachelor Nation member is on the way! Astrid Loch is pregnant with her and fiancé Kevin Wendt’s first child.

“A dream come true,” Loch captioned an Instagram photo of herself and Wendt showing off ultrasound pics on Sunday, May 9. “One of the first conversations @kevin.c.wendt and I had was about how we both loved kids and couldn’t wait to have our own. When I think about Kev holding our little angel for the first time my heart flutters. Even in my wildest dreams I couldn’t have imagined how amazing this would all feel.”

She continued: “To all the couples trying to get pregnant, my heart is with you. We know first hand how hard it can be to see these kinds of posts and feel sad & discouraged. We too struggled with fertility and conceiving naturally – it’s the toughest thing we’ve ever been through and I can’t wait to share more of how we got here. But today is finally about some good news & we hope you can enjoy it with us. #babywendt #ivf #infertility #infertilityawareness.”

In June 2020, the former reality stars became a “family of three” when they adopted their “sweet pup,” Ace.

The couple got engaged in August 2019, announcing the proposal on Instagram the following month. “You’ll never walk alone again,” the firefighter, 37, captioned his announcement. “From here on out, we run together. Astrid you are my family, babe. Forever.”

Loch, 31, added with a post of her own: “I could have sworn the world stood still in this moment. A moment I’ll never forget. Just you + me. @kevin.c.wendt you’ve taught me to love, learn and grow and I can’t believe you’ve chosen me to spend this crazy life with. Wonder if I’ll ever stop smiling? Probably not. In this together, forever.”

The engagement came one year after the former reality stars met and fell in love on season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise. While they split during the show, the pair reconnected after their exit. They moved in together in Canada in December 2018.

In July 2020, she announced their decision to postpone their wedding amid the coronavirus pandemic, choosing to tie the knot in November 2021 instead.

“With everything going on in the world, uncertainty ahead, and so many changes happening in our lives (more on that soon) we realized it was time to take a step back and reevaluate our priorities,” Loch wrote via Instagram at the time. “And as much as I was disappointed at first (mostly bc now we won’t get married on Friday the 13th) it’s been a great reminder of why we’re getting married in the first place. I wouldn’t want to tackle 2020 & the rest of life with anyone else by my side. 2021 is our year.”

She was a contestant on season 21 of The Bachelor. As for Wendt, he appeared on season 1 of The Bachelorette Canada and The Bachelor Winter Games.