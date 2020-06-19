A forever home! Bachelor in Paradise alums Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch announced that they have rescued a dog named Ace from a kill shelter in South Korea.

The couple, who got engaged in August 2019, showed off “the newest member of the family” via Instagram on Thursday, June 18. They also created a joint account to share photos of their puppy.

“We have started an Instagram @thewendtgang for our growing family so we’d love you to follow along for more candid and unfiltered content!” Wendt, 36, captioned a slideshow of pictures on his page, joking that Ace has “already taken my spot as Astrids favorite good boy.”

The Bachelorette Canada alum also asked his nearly 500,000 Instagram followers to “send suggestions” for Ace’s middle name.

For her part, Loch, 37, declared on her Instagram account that the Wendts are “now a family of 3.” She added, “We rescued this sweet pup at the beginning of March with the help of @bunnysbuddies, and then boom, COVID hit. It’s been a long three months but he’s finally home (& 90% potty trained thanks to some amazing foster parents).”

The Bachelor alum went on to remind people that “adopting a pup is a huge responsibility,” writing, “A pandemic may make you want to add a four-legged baby to your family but PLEASE be sure your post-quarantine lifestyle will still be able to accommodate a dog.”

Wendt and Loch met on season 5 of the ABC summer reality series in 2018. They split during their time in Mexico, only to reconnect after the show ended. She moved to his native Canada that December.

The reality stars announced their engagement the following September by sharing photos of Wendt’s proposal in Toronto via Instagram.

“You’ll never walk alone again,” he captioned his post at the time. “From here on out, we run together. Astrid you are my family, babe. Forever.”

The Florida native, meanwhile, wrote, “08.28.19. I could have sworn the world stood still in this moment. A moment I’ll never forget. Just you + me. @kevin.c.wendt you’ve taught me to love, learn and grow and I can’t believe you’ve chosen me to spend this crazy life with. Wonder if I’ll ever stop smiling? Probably not. In this together, forever.”