Making the move! Astrid Loch is officially moving to Canada to be with boyfriend Kevin Wendt. On Tuesday, December 18, the Germany native, 28, shared an Instagram post, revealing that she’s on her way to move in with her boyfriend.

“This summer I took a chance, quit my job, and packed up my apartment…6 months later this PODS storage box and I are getting shipped to Canada,” Loch captioned a photo of herself closing a moving truck door. “Hope you’re ready for me and all my stuff @kevin.c.wendt.”

She also posted from the car on her Instagram Stories, thanking her friends for helping her move.

The pair met during season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise and fell in love. He shocked fans – and Loch – when he ended things at the end of the season. However, he reached out immediately when he got home and the two got back together.

In November, the Canada native, 34, hosted a charity benefit that was extremely special as it was the first time his parents met Loch’s. Earlier this month, they documented exciting events together, such as buying a Christmas tree and traveling all over the world.

Loch first appeared on Nick Viall’s season of The Bachelor. Wendt won season 1 of The Bachelorette Canada but later separated from Jasmine Lorimer; he went on to appear on Bachelor Winter Games and had a brief relationship with Ashley Iaconetti.

