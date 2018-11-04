Getting to know the family! Bachelor in Paradise alums Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch’s parents met for the first time when the Canada native hosted a benefit at Early Mercy in Toronto over the weekend.

“This was my first charity event, and it was an incredible success,” Wendt, 34, told Us Weekly exclusively of the Saturday, November 3, outing. “We raised a significant amount of funds for the Sick Kids Hospital Toronto. I’m so touched by the support from the Bachelor family and everyone that came out to support this amazing cause.”

He added: “Tonight was extra special for me personally because mine and Astrid’s families met for the very first time.”

The couple hit it off during season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise, which concluded airing in September.

In addition to Wendt and Loch, 28, Bachelor Nation stars including Jordan Kimball, Vanessa Grimaldi, Bibiana Julian, Blake Horstmann, Jason Tartick and Alexis Waters attended the event.