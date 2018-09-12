Paradise found! All is right in the world for Astrid Loch after she reconciled with ex-boyfriend Kevin Wendt.

Although the Bachelor in Paradise season 5 stars called it quits during their stay in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, they reconciled shortly after leaving the beach. “Got my man back so I can finally eat carbs again,” Astrid teased via Instagram alongside a photo of herself snacking on pizza and sipping white wine at the Tuesday, September 11, finale taping.

Kevin also shared his own photo rekindling his romance with the German native. “Real life. Real people,” he wrote alongside a snapshot of himself and Astrid grocery shopping in Toronto, Canada, where Kevin lives. (Astrid previously competed on Nick Viall’s Bachelor season.)

Astrid and Kevin made headlines following the Monday, September 10 episode, when the firefighter, who dated Ashley Iaconetti on Bachelor Winter Games, broke up with Astrid while the pair were discussing spending the night in the fantasy suite. Kevin reflected on the difficult moment in an Instagram post after the episode aired, writing that he’s his “own worst enemy.”

Astrid made light of the incident via Twitter, telling her followers, “If you wanna make me feel better follow me on Instagram so I can at least make money on ads.”

She also posted a bittersweet picture of herself relaxing with Kevin in Paradise. “6.21.18 The longest day of the year & my favorite day in Mexico. I’ll never forget watching this sunset and feeling like the luckiest girl in the world,” she gushed. “This is how I’ll always remember paradise.”

During the finale, the former flames revealed they had made up. “I’m definitely madly in love with her,” Kevin told host Chris Harrison, noting that he had spent downtime with family and saw a therapist following the split. Astrid shared the same sentiment.

