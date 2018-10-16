Out of sight, out of mind. Jordan Kimball is putting his past with ex-fiancée Jenna Cooper behind him, although he did raise an eyebrow at her most recent statement about their relationship.

“I’m just gonna say the timing of something today was very odd,” the 26-year-old model exclusively told Us Weekly after competing on the Monday, October 15, episode of Dancing With the Stars with Jenna Johnson and Joe Amabile. “And that’s all I can say.”

Kimball added that he felt empowered performing a sexy routine with the professional ballroom dancer, 24, and his former Bachelor in Paradise costar, 31, but his current predicament with Cooper, 26, did not affect him on stage.

Earlier on Monday, Cooper released a statement addressing Reality Steve’s recent reports that she sent inappropriate text messages to another man while she was engaged to Kimball. The news made headlines one day after Cooper and Kimball’s Bachelor in Paradise engagement aired.

“A comprehensive forensic examination of Jenna’s devices by an independent third-party expert has definitely confirmed none of the text messages in question came from Jenna’s phone,” The Bachelor alum’s rep, Steve Honig, told Us. “Given the conclusive findings of the forensic report, Jenna’s team is considering all options available to Jenna relating to the fraudulent texts.”

“After the cameras stopped rolling, Jordan’s demeanor toward Jenna changed dramatically. He let it be known there was only room for one celebrity in the relationship, he was more successful and famous than her, she would never make as much money as him or amount to anything in life,” the statement continued. “She was belittled and made to feel insignificant and worthless. He continues to disparage her to this day. As painful as this has been for Jenna, she is glad he showed his true colors before they were married and began building a life together.”

Before Cooper revealed the findings of the forensic test, Cooper’s attorney, John R. Apple, sent an email to Kimball claiming the Florida native fabricated the text messages, which he later denied.

“I absolutely, 100 percent did not fabricate those text messages,” Kimball told Entertainment Tonight on October 7. “I’ll put my hand on the Bible for that.”

Us caught up with The Bachelorette hunk on Saturday, October 13, and he revealed that he and Cooper have put their issues “behind us.” He added: “I no longer feel I need to defend myself. It is what it is.”

With reporting by Taylor Ferber

