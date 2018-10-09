Dancing With the Stars pro Jenna Johnson. is blogging exclusively with Us Weekly about her quest to take home the season 27 Mirrorball Trophy with partner Joe Amabile! Check back each week for her latest update on the competition.

This was by far our most magical week of rehearsing, and I think Joe kind of got a feel for what the show is all about and how he reacts during live shows. Day one of rehearsals this week was our worst rehearsal yet. After the second week, I think we were both just really exhausted and tired. I was so sick. I actually had to end rehearsal early because I could tell we were both just not in the right mindset. I could tell he was still frustrated at himself from messing up the night before, it was just hard. We left the space and came back the next day. He was like, “I want to do this. I know that I have severe anxiety before going out there but I want to be here.”

I could see the shift in his mood and his energy toward the whole competition. I can see that he’s getting more into it each week. I can tell that he starts to love this whole process and dancing in general. I think it’s adorable, and I think you can see his light now shining when he performs.

We really tried to pinpoint how we could make him feel less nervous and more comfortable and confident. I think it was just accepting that this is a really scary environment and he’s not used to performing. Him realizing that and trusting me helped him really soar this week. I think this dance was by far his best dance. He was performing, he was moving more and on the timing the whole time. He didn’t mess up once. I can see him growing as a dancer, and I know that he has potential.

I think the judges’ scores were a little low but I agree with what they were saying. They acknowledged that he has improved and that he is showing signs of a dancer. They gave him some critiques which we’re going to take into next week and apply them. We’re going to show the judges that we’re listening and that we want to do well.

Paradise Trio

I think adding in the trio next week is an awesome opportunity for Joe especially since our partner is Jordan Kimball. He exudes confidence and charisma, and they are great friends. I think it will be awesome to have another male figure in the rehearsal room. He’s gonna bring this masculine energy out of Joe. I think Joe’s going to feel safe out there and he’s going to be super pumped to do our salsa.

Jordan has great energy, and I just barely met him for the first time over FaceTime. I can’t wait to have him in rehearsal. I think he’s going to be super into it which will be so much fun. I feel like Joe’s gonna have a little bit of confidence over him that he’s been dancing for a month. I hope they gonna push each other, so I can’t wait. I hear that when the two of them get together, they just laugh their faces off. I’m so excited.

My Other Half

Obviously I’m devastated that Val [Chmerkovskiy] got eliminated but he’s so supportive and I know he’ll have more time on his hands which is awesome. He’s doing Juniors right now. I’m so sad for him but he’ll be rooting us on. I love him.

