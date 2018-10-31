Bachelor Nation just got a special Halloween treat! ABC has giving Us our first glimpse of Colton Underwood in his starring role as the Bachelor with a new teaser trailer.

In the clip, posted to Instagram on Wednesday, October 31, the Indiana native, 26, is seen picking petals off a single rose and twirling around as pieces of the flower shower down on him. “I’m your new bachelor,” the reality star, who is dressed in a dark black suit and shiny dress shoes, announces before blowing a handful of petals at the camera.

Fan reactions to the clip were mixed, with one commenter writing, “Oh please no” as another said, “He looks good!”

“Boo is right,” another chimed in.

The network announced that Underwood, who came in third place on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette and had a brief relationship with Tia Booth on Bachelor in Paradise, would take over as the series’ season 23 suitor in September.

Underwood met his first three contestants during during a September 20 episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show. Multiple sources confirmed to Us Weekly that the former NFL player met the rest of his contestants during filming on September 21.

He opened up about what he was most looking forward to in that moment on Ellen. “Finding out the little things about them is some of the most interesting things,” he said at the time. “You get to see the big story lines on TV. I’m looking forward to just [learning], ‘What’s your favorite snack? What kind of dog do you like?’ Just, like, the little, everyday things that you guys really don’t care about.”

The TV personality, who has been open about maintaining his virginity, also revealed his potential plans for the show’s infamous fantasy suite dates: “You could do more in the fantasy suites than just have sex,” he said. “I mean, we could play board games, we could hang out.”

Season 23 of The Bachelor will air on ABC in January 2019.

