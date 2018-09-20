Get the rośe ready because The Bachelor season 23 filming is about to begin!

Colton Underwood will meet his ladies on Friday, September 21, multiple sources exclusively confirm to Us Weekly.

However, the former NFL hunk, 26, already met three of his contestants during the Thursday, September 20, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show and played a game of “Know or Go” with future competitors Sydney, Annie and Katie.

Underwood, who finished fourth on Becca Kufrin’s Bachelorette season, also opened up about his upcoming journey while chatting with DeGeneres.

“Finding out the little things about them is some of the most interesting things,” he explained. “You get to see the big story lines on TV. I’m looking forward to just [learning], ‘What’s your favorite snack? What kind of dog do you like?’ Just, like, the little, everyday things that you guys really don’t care about.”

The Legacy Foundation owner added that he’s seeking a woman who is “fun, spontaneous, outgoing. Appearance-wise, it’s sort of all across the board, but I need somebody who’s a good person and somebody who could be a good mother.”

Underwood, who has been open about being a virgin, is also looking forward to spending quality time with the women who receive fantasy suite date cards. “You could do more in the fantasy suites than just have sex,” he said. “I mean, we could play board games, we could hang out.”

After his time on Kufrin’s season, Underwood headed to Puerto Vallarta, Mexico, to film Bachelor in Paradise season 5. He briefly dated Tia Booth, Kufrin’s best friend who had previously expressed her interest in him.

Booth exclusively spoke to Us earlier this month, revealing that she will “always love” Underwood and “he’ll always love [her]. just in a friendly way.”

The Bachelor season 23 will premiere on ABC in January 2019.

