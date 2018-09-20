Colton Underwood has not yet started filming his season of The Bachelor, but he is already thinking about alternate plans for fantasy suite dates.

“I’m looking forward to the fantasy suites ‘cause you could do more in the fantasy suites than just have sex,” the 26-year-old, who is a virgin, said on The Ellen DeGeneres Show on Thursday, September 20. He then quipped, “I mean, we could play board games, we could hang out.”

Jokes aside, Underwood is looking forward to getting to know the ladies vying for his love.

“Finding out the little things about them is some of the most interesting things,” he said. “You guys get to see the big story lines on TV. I’m looking forward to just [learning], ‘What’s your favorite snack? What kind of dog do you like?’ Just, like, the little, everyday things that you guys really don’t care about.”

As for the qualities he’s looking for in his future wife, the former NFL player said, “I need somebody who’s fun, spontaneous, outgoing. Appearance-wise, it’s sort of all across the board, but I need somebody who’s a good person and somebody who could be a good mother.”

ABC announced on September 4 that Underwood will be the next Bachelor. He previously competed on Becca Kufrin’s season of The Bachelorette earlier this year before briefly reuniting with his ex Tia Booth on Bachelor in Paradise. He said he has moved on from those relationships and is ready to find love again.

“I definitely got the closure that I needed from Becca,” he said on Thursday. “I’m still good friends with [her fiancé] Garrett [Yrigoyen]. Becca actually congratulated me after I got named, same with Tia. Tia and I still continue to have a good friendship. We text here and there.”

Later in the episode, host Ellen DeGeneres surprised the Colton Underwood Legacy Foundation founder by introducing him to three of the women who are competing on his season. Sydney, Annie and Katie played a game of “Know or Go” in an attempt to make good first impressions.

Underwood is expected to begin filming any day now. The Bachelor producer Mike Fleiss tweeted a photo on Wednesday, September 19, that appeared to show the former athlete on set. He captioned the post, “Ready for the journey… #The Bachelor.”

The Bachelor season 23 premieres on ABC in January.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!