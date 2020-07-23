Bachelor Nation’s Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch Postpone Their Wedding

Making a safe change. Kevin Wendt and Astrid Loch have decided to push back their wedding, the Bachelor Nation couple announced via Instagram on Wednesday, July 22.

“Well y’all, time to give you guys a wedding update. We’ve decided to postpone to November 2021 & weirdly enough we’re actually okay with it,” Loch, 37, wrote next to a photo of the couple. “With everything going on in the world, uncertainty ahead, and so many changes happening in our lives (more on that soon) we realized it was time to take a step back and reevaluate our priorities.”

The Bachelor alum, who got engaged to Wendt, 36, in August 2019, went on to explain that next year will be all about the couple!

“And as much as I was disappointed at first (mostly bc now we won’t get married on Friday the 13th) it’s been a great reminder of why we’re getting married in the first place,” she added. “I wouldn’t want to tackle 2020 & the rest of life with anyone else by my side. 2021 is our year @kevin.c.wendt. To all the 2020 brides, keep your head up. Now you have more time to grow your hair out. P.S. shoutout to my planner @kimberlyhensleyevents. You’re the real MVP. Thank you for keeping me sane throughout it all.”

Loch met The Bachelorette Canada alum during season 5 of Bachelor in Paradise in 2018. They split during their time in Mexico, but reconnected after the show wrapped. In December that year, she moved from Florida to his native Canada. They announced their engagement via Instagram in September 2019, with Wendt sharing photos of his proposal.

“You’ll never walk alone again,” the Bachelor Winter Games alum wrote. “From here on out, we run together. Astrid you are my family, babe. Forever.”

She posted as well, writing, “I could have sworn the world stood still in this moment. A moment I’ll never forget. Just you + me. @kevin.c.wendt you’ve taught me to love, learn and grow and I can’t believe you’ve chosen me to spend this crazy life with. Wonder if I’ll ever stop smiling? Probably not. In this together, forever.”