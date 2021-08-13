Chrissy Teigen Dedicates New 'Cravings' Cookbook to Late Son Jack

A heartfelt dedication. Ahead of the fall release of Chrissy Teigen’s new Cravings: All Together cookbook, the model shared a few sneak peeks at the recipes and the dedication page via her Instagram Stories.

“I can’t believe I have it,” Teigen, 35, said in a Thursday, August 12, video, flipping through the book’s pages. “[It’s] so pretty. … Are you kidding me with this book? It’s so beautiful.”

She opened up the book, which drops on October 12, in another clip, captioning it, “Ahhhhhhhhhhh!!!!” After reading through the pages of recipes, Teigen lands on the dedication. In the middle of a photograph of a table of cookies, it reads, “For Jack,” in honor of her late son with husband John Legend.

Additionally, the Cravings founder noted via her Instagram that the cookbook — her third — is currently available for preorder and she was “bursting with joy” that it’s “finally here” and ready to purchase.

“It is incredibly hard to put into words what this book means to me,” the mother of two, who shares daughter Luna and son Miles with the Grammy winner, 42, captioned a snap of the book’s cover. “How do you come up with a funny, enticing caption for a book that quite literally saved you. I didn’t have a theme in mind when we made this book – all I knew was I wanted a bright new energy, but I also needed comfort.”

Teigen noted in her post that she aimed to “make recipes that would be timeless, food that brings joy to your belly, your household, those around you.” She continued, “I wanted people to enjoy not just the outcome, but the process. This book is reflective of everything I wanted and we needed as a family to bring into our home, it is truly a piece of us, and I am so excited to share it with you.”

The book, which she noted provided comfort to her while writing, is not the first time the former supermodel paid tribute to Jack. She has previously worn a name bracelet in his memory and got a tattoo of his name on her wrist.

Teigen gave birth to Jack five months early in September 2020 after she suffered a placenta abruption and had two blood transfusions.

“We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed,” the Lip Sync Battle cohost wrote via Instagram at the time, announcing his death alongside a tearful hospital photo. “He will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. … We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine.”