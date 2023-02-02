An adjustment. John Legend admitted that he and Chrissy Teigen had hesitations about how their kids would react to baby Esti ahead of her arrival.

“We weren’t sure how they would take it,” Legend, 44, explained during an interview with E! News, which was posted on Thursday, February 2. “I felt like they were a little jealous when mommy was pregnant.”

The Grammy winner, who shares daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with Teigen, 37, became a father again when the model welcomed their second daughter last month.

According to Legend, their kids immediately fell in love with their new sibling. “But as soon as Esti arrived, they’re just exploding with love and joy, and they’re so caring and loving toward her,” he gushed. “They want to hold her, they want to kiss her and it’s really exciting.”

The musician noted that he and Teigen put in effort to make sure Luna and Miles don’t feel left out, saying, “You want to give them enough attention and time and let them know that this new baby isn’t going to take all of our love away from them. But what we found is that it just added more love to the house.”

Legend and the cookbook author have been candid about their fertilely journey over the years. The Cravings by Chrissy Teigen founder got pregnant for a third time in 2020, but she lost son Jack at 20 weeks due to complications.

The Utah native later explored IVF and announced in August 2022 that she was expecting a rainbow baby.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” Teigen captioned her Instagram post at the time. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still.”

She added: “I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Last month, the pair confirmed the birth of their little girl, writing via Instagram, “She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens – the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕. Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all! X.”