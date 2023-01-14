Another one! John Legend confirmed that wife Chrissy Teigen gave birth on Friday, January 13, during a private concert.

“What a blessed day,” Legend, 44, told the crowd, according to People, who were the first to report the news. The “All of Me” singer added that while he “didn’t get a lot of sleep,” he felt “energized” after “spending a lot of time at the hospital.”

Teigen, 37, announced her pregnancy with a baby bump mirror selfie in August 2022 via Instagram.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” the model shared. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

In February 2022, Teigen — who also shares daughter Luna, 6, and son Miles, 4, with Legend — confirmed that she was in the process of doing another egg retrieval after her pregnancy loss in 2020.

“I wanted to let you guys know I’m balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as I possibly can and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos,” the Utah native announced via Instagram. “I honestly don’t mind the shots, they make me feel like a doctor/chemist but the bloating is a bitch, so I humbly beg you to stop asking if I’m pregnant because while I know it’s said with excited, good intentions, it just kind of sucks to hear because I am the opposite of pregnant!”

Teigen has been candid about the devastation she experienced when she lost her son at 20 weeks pregnant. “Two years ago, when I was pregnant with Jack, John and my third child, I had to make a lot of difficult and heartbreaking decisions. It became very clear around halfway through that he would not survive, and that I wouldn’t either without any medical intervention,” she said during Propper Daley’s A Day of Unreasonable Conversation Summit in September 2022. “Let’s just call it what it was: It was an abortion.”

The Craving cookbook author added that the procedure was done in order to “save my life for a baby that had absolutely no chance.”

Legend, for his part, mentioned that he was initially unsure about the decision to publicly announce Teigen’s pregnancy loss in 2020.

“It was difficult and I was hesitant to share it,” the Grammy winner shared in an interview with BBC Radio 4’s “Desert Island Discs” in August 2022. “I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people.”