The littlest Legend! John Legend and Chrissy Teigen have revealed the name and first photo of their rainbow baby.

“She’s here! Esti Maxine Stephens — the house is bustling and our family could not be happier 💕,” the Cravings All Together author, 37, wrote via Instagram on Thursday, January 19, sharing a snap of Luna, 6, and Miles, 4, cuddling the newborn. “Daddy sheds nightly tears of joy seeing Luna and Miles so full of love, and I am learning you still need diapers with a c section!? We are in bliss. Thank you for all the love and well wishes – we feel it all!”

The Cravings founder gave birth to the couple’s third child on Friday, January 13.

“What a blessed day,” the “All of Me” crooner, 44, gushed during a private concert that evening, per social media footage. Legend explained at the time that he hadn’t gotten “a lot of sleep” but “feels energized.”

The Chrissy’s Court alum and the Voice mentor — who share daughter Luna and son Miles — confirmed in August 2022 that they were expecting another baby.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” Teigen wrote via Instagram at the time, referring to her past fertility struggles and IVF journey. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. OK phew, it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

The newborn is the couple’s rainbow baby, who was born nearly three years after the former model suffered a miscarriage with late son Jack.

“It was difficult, and I was hesitant to share it,” the EGOT winner said during an appearance on BBC Radio 4’s “Desert Island Discs” last August. “I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people. Way more people than anybody realizes go through this.”

Teigen, who did not share the little one’s sex during her pregnancy, previously teased the infant’s name selection process.

“Will name my baby with the letter my boobs stop growing at. looking like a g, maybe h,” the Cravings All Together author jokingly wrote via Instagram later that August.

Fellow model Brooklyn Decker then offered a suggestion of her own. “We still love ‘Hank,’” she replied at the time.

Teigen and the “Bigger Love” artist had opted for musical names for both Luna and Miles, who are named after Nina Simone and Miles Davis, respectively.

“We named our first daughter Luna Simone Stephens, and every name we give to our kids will have a little bit of musical history to it,” Legend previously told E! News on the red carpet of the 2018 Billboard Music Awards. “Miles is, of course, the same name as the great Miles Davis. Chrissy really liked the name Theodore, so we put it all together and had Miles Theodore Stephens. When he came out and we hung out with him for a little while, we were like, ‘He looks like a Miles.’”