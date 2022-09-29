John Legend: Pregnant Chrissy Teigen and I Might Try 'Going for 4' Kids

The more, the merrier! As John Legend and Chrissy Teigen gear up to welcome their third child together, the musician is already thinking ahead.

“We’ve spent quite a bit of time with our kids now, Luna is 6 and Miles is 4, so we’ve grown as parents and we’re ready to bring another baby into the world,” Legend, 43, said during a Tuesday, September 27, appearance on Audacy’s “Check In” podcast. “I could see us going for four.”

The Ohio native and the Cravings founder, 36, announced earlier this year that they are currently expecting baby No. 3.

“We’ve got a few more months before Chrissy is expecting to deliver. We’re really anticipating it,” Legend revealed on Tuesday, noting that their family is feeling “excited” and “optimistic.”

The Utah native debuted her baby bump in August after previous fertility struggles.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” the Chrissy’s Court host wrote via Instagram at the time. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew, it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

Teigen and Legend’s forthcoming arrival will be their rainbow baby after previously suffering a pregnancy loss of their son Jack following a partial placenta abruption in September 2020.

“It was difficult, and I was hesitant to share it,” the “All of Me” crooner told BBC Radio 4’s “Desert Island Discs” on August 7. “I think Chrissy was really right in encouraging us to share it because I think it really was powerful for a lot of people.”

He added: “Way more people than anybody realizes go through this. They told us they felt alone a lot of times, and us sharing our experience helped people feel less alone and feel like there were other people going through it and there was a community of people going through it. I think it was a really powerful, wise decision by Chrissy to share it because it helped a lot of people.”

Teigen has since been documenting her pregnancy progress via social media, even noting that their brood’s menagerie of dogs love cuddling up to her bump. Legend, for his part, is also ready for their little one to arrive.

“I envision [us] growing old together, having three or four kids and having them come over for Sunday dinner, having grandkids when the time is right,” he gushed on Tuesday.