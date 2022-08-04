Joy all around! Chrissy Teigen announced she is pregnant with her and John Legend’s rainbow baby — and celebrities around the world have already congratulated the couple on their big news.

“The last few years have been a blur of emotions to say the least, but joy has filled our home and hearts again. 1 billion shots later (in the leg lately, as u can see!) we have another on the way,” Teigen, 36, wrote alongside a baby bump mirror selfie on Wednesday, August 3. “Every appointment I’ve said to myself, ‘ok if it’s healthy today I’ll announce’ but then I breathe a sigh of relief to hear a heartbeat and decide I’m just too nervous still. I don’t think I’ll ever walk out of an appointment with more excitement than nerves but so far, everything is perfect and beautiful and I’m feeling hopeful and amazing. Ok phew it’s been very hard keeping this in for so long!”

In February, the model revealed that she was pursuing IVF to conceive another child after she and Legend, 43, — who share daughter Luna, 5, and son Miles, 3 — lost son Jack in September 2020 due to partial placenta abruption.

“Here we go again,” the former Lip Sync Battle cohost captioned an Instagram Story photo of IVF injectables at the time, before adding that she was “balls deep in another IVF cycle to save as many eggos as possible … and hopefully make some strong, healthy embryos.”

Following the loss of son Jack, the Cravings author was often criticized for how emotional and vulnerable she would get in her posts about the tragedy. Teigen, however, told Medium magazine in October 2020 that the backlash “did not matter” to her.

“I knew I needed to know of this moment forever, the same way I needed to remember us kissing at the end of the aisle, the same way I needed to remember our tears of joy after Luna and Miles. And I absolutely knew I needed to share this story,” she explained. “I cannot express how little I care that you hate the photos. How little I care that it’s something you wouldn’t have done. … These photos are only for the people who need them.

Now, celebrities and fans alike are taking to social media to congratulate Teigen and Legend on their happy news. After the cookbook author’s announcement that their rainbow baby was officially on the way, the Bring the Funny host’s Instagram comment section was immediately flooded with well wishes from stars including Mandy Moore, Kate Hudson, Kyle Richards, Andy Cohen and more. Teigen’s loyal fans, who had followed along on her difficult fertility journey, also shared their excitement.

“So happy for all of you,” Richards wrote, before adding a red heart in a show of support. “Mazel!!!! So happy for you,” the What What Happens Live host agreed.

From A-list stars to big reality TV names, the internet was happy to help celebrate Teigen and Legend’s upcoming arrival. Scroll through to see how celebrities reacted to the news: