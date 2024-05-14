Brittany Mahomes gave fans a closer look at her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit shoot.

Mahomes, 28, took to Instagram on Monday, May 14, to show off sexy snaps from her bikini spread ahead of the publication’s 60th anniversary launch. In the pics, which were shot in Belize, she rocked an itty-bitty red two-piece that exposed her underboob. She paired the halter top with G-string bottoms and a cherry-colored cowgirl hat.

“It’s @si_swimsuit launch week,” 🥰 she captioned the post.

Brittany, who is the wife of Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, also posed in a crimson ruffled crochet set while lounging on a wooden chair. “Gonna be EPIC 🔥🔥🔥,” she wrote alongside the snap, gushing, “Had such an incredible time with the @si_swimsuit team, still can’t believe I got this opportunity and like really can’t wait for the launch.”

The former soccer player also showed off a hot pink bikini featuring a white patterned triangle top and cheeky bottoms. She leaned against a doc while basking in the sun.

For glam, Brittany rocked glossy lips and beachy waves.

Brittany also shared a reel of behind the scenes clips. She goofed off on the beach, shared a glimpse of her hair and makeup getting done, and of course, modeled bikinis. Brittany set the video to Taylor Swift’s “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart,” which was part of her Tortured Poets Department album.

Swift, 34, and Brittany became friends while cheering on their men at Chiefs games. Swift, who is dating the team’s tight end Travis Kelce, even matched with Brittany at a number of games. The duo sported custom Kristin Juszczyk coats featuring Kelce and Patrick’s respective football numbers on them. They’ve also sported the same baseball hats on a separate occasion.

Brittany’s Sports Illustrated Swim issue will be released on Friday, May 17.