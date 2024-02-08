Brittany Mahomes is making her Sports Illustrated Swimsuit debut.

Brittany, 28, who is married to Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, was announced as one of the 2024 rookies via Instagram on Thursday, February 8, alongside a teaser of her red hot spread that will appear in the 60th anniversary issue. (The duo share daughter Sterling, 2, and son Bronze, 14 months.)

“Brittany Mahomes is your newest 2024 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Rookie! Owner of the Kansas City Current NWSL team, former pro athlete, wife and mother, Brittany emerges as the epitome of a modern-day powerhouse,” the publication gushed. “Founder of the world’s first-ever dedicated stadium for women’s sports, Brittany’s journey has surpassed all expectations, inspiring others with her tenacity and unyielding determination. We are proud to welcome her to the SI Swimsuit family where she will undoubtedly continue to empower women worldwide.”

Shot in Belize, Brittany showed off her figure in a red Mugler one-piece featuring a cutout at her chest and a cheeky silhouette. The swimsuit was finished with a silky bow at her waist.

Related: Brittany Mahomes Elevates Her Gameday Style in Chiefs-Inspired Leather Coat Brittany Mahomes doesn’t take game day fashion lightly. Brittany never fails to perfectly coordinate her outfits with the Kansas City Chiefs signature colors — red, white and gold — while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes. Recently, Brittany has sparked up a friendship with Taylor Swift, who is dating the Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce. The duo […]

For a different shot, she changed into an itty bitty cherry-colored bikini featuring a triangle top that exposed her underboob. Brittany paired it with high-cut string bottoms and a red cowgirl hat – a nod to her Texas roots.

Elsewhere in the spread, Brittany stunned in a sheer crochet top and a bikini adorned with a rose.

For glam, the former soccer player donned dewy skin, filled-in eyebrows and eyeliner that made her blue eyes pop. She complemented the glowy look with lined pink lips. Her blonde hair was worn down and styled in beachy waves.

“Hey guys it’s Brittany Mahomes here and I am in Belize shooting my rookie season with Sports Illustrated Swimsuit,” she said in a BTS video.

“I’m truly just so humbled and still in disbelief,” the mom-of-two told Sports Illustrated. “As a girl from Tyler, Texas, who only really knew sports, never in a million years did I think I’d be in [the SI Swimsuit Issue]. I’m just so grateful for this opportunity.”