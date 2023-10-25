Brittany Mahomes doesn’t take game day fashion lightly.

Brittany never fails to perfectly coordinate her outfits with the Kansas City Chiefs signature colors — red, white and gold — while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes.

Recently, Brittany has sparked up a friendship with Taylor Swift, who is dating the Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce. The duo cheered their men on in chic outfits. Brittany, for her part, stunned in a white long sleeve shirt tucked into light blue jeans. She accessorized with a cherry red denim vest and twisted sections of her blonde locks into braids.

Brittany held daughter Sterling at the game, who looked adorable in a sequined Mahomes jersey. (She and Patrick also share son Bronze, whom they welcomed in November 2022.)

Swift meanwhile, hugged Brittany and Sterling in a Chiefs crewneck.

Keep scrolling to see Brittany’s best game day outfits: