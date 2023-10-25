Your account
Stylish

Every Festive Game Day Outfit Brittany Mahomes Rocked While Cheering On Husband Patrick Mahomes

By
Brittany Mahomes Game Day Style Gallery 432
11
Brittany Mahomes. Courtesy of Brittany Mahomes/Instagram (3)

Brittany Mahomes doesn’t take game day fashion lightly.

Brittany never fails to perfectly coordinate her outfits with the Kansas City Chiefs signature colors — red, white and gold — while supporting husband Patrick Mahomes.

Recently, Brittany has sparked up a friendship with Taylor Swift, who is dating the Chiefs tight end, Travis Kelce. The duo cheered their men on in chic outfits. Brittany, for her part, stunned in a white long sleeve shirt tucked into light blue jeans. She accessorized with a cherry red denim vest and twisted sections of her blonde locks into braids.

Brittany held daughter Sterling at the game, who looked adorable in a sequined Mahomes jersey. (She and Patrick also share son Bronze, whom they welcomed in November 2022.)

Swift meanwhile, hugged Brittany and Sterling in a Chiefs crewneck.

Keep scrolling to see Brittany’s best game day outfits:

