Taylor Swift is not hiding her love for Kansas City Chiefs’ No. 87 anymore — and she has just the game day outfit to prove it.

Swift, 34, attended boyfriend Travis Kelce’s AFC Wild Card game against the Miami Dolphins on Saturday, January 13, wearing a red puffer jacket made out of his Chiefs jersey.

The look was made by designer Kristin Juszczyk, the wife of San Francisco 49ers athlete Kyle Juszczyk, who has made similar looks for other partners of NFL pros.

“Women want to wear things they feel comfortable in, and for me, I try to take silhouettes and shapes I would wear in my everyday life,” Kristin said on the Saturday broadcast of San Francisco’s KRON4 News. “I’m like, ‘How can I mimic this look into sportswear?’”

Related: Taylor Swift's Chicest Game Day Styles at Travis Kelce's Chiefs Games Taylor Swift’s game game outfits are the definition of trendy and festive. Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games in September 2023 amid her budding romance with tight end Travis Kelce. From official Chiefs gear to miniskirts and leather jackets, Swift has been supporting her beau in style. At the Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers […]

Kristin added, “Everyone has these jerseys, but it’s cold for most of these games especially when you get into postseason, so they cover it up with jackets. I’m like, ‘OK, how can I reinvent the jersey and make it so people can represent their favorite player in cold weather?’”

Swift’s jersey featured cut-up Kelce #87 Nike jerseys sewn onto a puffer jacket, which helped the Grammy winner stay warm considering Saturday’s record-low winter temperatures.

Kristin had previously designed a pair of custom pants for Brittany Mahomes, the wife of Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, to wear for a regular season game in 2023. She later sent Brittany, 28, a jersey puffer coat for the Saturday game. Kristin told KRON4 News that she decided to “shoot her shot” and send a Kelce version for Swift at the same time.

“An honor of a lifetime!!!!! Thank you @taylorswift & @brittanylynne ❤️❤️❤️❤️,” Kristin later wrote via Instagram, sharing footage of her creation.

Kristin has also designed a similar puffer coat for Simone Biles, who is married to Green Bay Packers safety Jonathan Owens, and herself. Kristin’s version, which she shared on TikTok earlier this month, features Kyle’s #44 jersey number on the coat’s front, back and sleeves. All of his football stats were stitched on the side.

Related: Every Time Taylor Swift Attended Travis Kelce's NFL Games in 2023 Taylor Swift has loved being the girl in the bleachers amid her blossoming romance with Travis Kelce. The “Anti-Hero” singer made her first appearance at a Kansas City Chiefs game in September 2023, watching them defeat the Chicago Bears from the Kelce family’s private suite. After cheering alongside the tight end’s mom, Donna Kelce, she […]

Kyle, 32, and Kristin have been married since 2019 and he is the No. 1 cheerleader of her sewing enterprise.

“She’s an absolute star!” Kyle gushed on Saturday, reposting footage of Swift’s jacket onto his X (formerly Twitter) page. “Jacket goes crazy.”

Swift, for her part, has been dating Chiefs tight end Kelce, 34, since summer 2023. They took their romance public when she attended her first Chiefs game in September 2023. Since then, Swift has become a staple in the stands, often wearing trendy team merch.

“I wasn’t even thinking about it. [49ers defensive lineman] Nick Bosa [was] calling me in 10 minutes so I can take notes for the 49ers – Browns game … [Then, a video] scrolls up on my Instagram [of Taylor],” Erin Andrews said on her “Calm Down” podcast of seeing Swift sport her WEAR windbreaker to an October 2023 game. “And she’s so cute walking in with her little skirt and boots … and her cute little top and her red lipstick — which I want to start wearing, but I know I can’t — and then I was like, ‘Wait wait, is that? Is that? I don’t know!’”

She added at the time: “Long story short, we finally confirm, we finally see it, we finally figure it out. I’m screaming my brains out. Nick Bosa calls me and he’s like, ‘Hey Erin, how are you?’ and I said, ‘You know, Nick, when Taylor Swift shows up to the Thursday night game in your windbreaker, you’re great.’ I mean, I couldn’t be better, how are you and your defense?’”