Taylor Swift’s game game outfits are the definition of trendy and festive.

Swift started attending Kansas City Chiefs games in September 2023 amid her budding romance with tight end Travis Kelce. From official Chiefs gear to miniskirts and leather jackets, Swift has been supporting her beau in style.

At the Chiefs vs. Los Angeles Chargers game on October 22, Swift was a must-see in a red crewneck featuring the team’s logo and name. She paired the outerwear with a pleated black skirt, dainty jewelry, her classic red lip and straightened hair. Fans were quick to notice that one of her bracelets included beads spelling out 87 — which is Travis’ football number — alongside heart symbols.

Her bracelet reminded Us of a July 2023 episode of Travis’ “New Heights” podcast, which he cohosts with brother Jason Kelce. At the time, Travis told fans that he attempted to ask Swift out by using a bracelet “with my number on it” after attending her Eras Tour. Jason then asked if he meant his football jersey number or his phone number, to which Travis replied, “You know which one.”

Keep scrolling to see all of Swift’s best game day outfits: