Taylor Swift cemented her status as Travis Kelce’s No. 1 fan when she attended his Kansas City Chiefs game against the Los Angeles Chargers.

The singer, 33, was spotted at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri, on Sunday, October 22. She wore a black pleated mini skirt with black anke boots and a bright red Chiefs shirt.

Before the game, retired NFL player Bernie Kosar shared photos of Swift in Missouri.

“Watching the Browns game with @taylorswift pre KC game,” Kosar captioned snaps of himself with the singer via Instagram on Sunday.

This marks the fourth time that Swift has cheered on the Chiefs in person since her romance with the tight end, 34, began. She sent fans into a frenzy on September 24 when she enthusiastically supported Kelce from his private suite at Arrowhead Stadium as his team bested the Chicago Bears. One week later, Swift brought her famous friends — including Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman and Sophie Turner — to MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to see the Chiefs beat the New York Jets. Although she skipped his away game against the Minnesota Vikings the following Sunday, she returned to Kansas City days later for his October 12 match-up against the Denver Broncos.

Swift and Kelce subsequently jetted off to New York for the weekend, where they were spotted holding hands for the first time while out to dinner at Nobu on October 14. The duo then made surprise cameos on the season 49 premiere of Saturday Night Live, with Kelce joining a sketch that poked fun at the NFL’s obsession with his and Swift’s relationship and Swift introducing musical guest Ice Spice. Later that night, they packed on the PDA at the show’s afterparty.

The following night, Kelce attended his brother Jason Kelce’s Philadelphia Eagles game in New Jersey solo before he and Swift hit up the Waverly Inn for another dinner date. They were spotted holding hands as they left the New York City eatery, while Travis beamed, leading Swift to their waiting car.

Following his whirlwind weekend with Swift, Travis addressed a viral video of him nudging Swift’s security guard away so that he could help her out of their car. “I didn’t push him,” he explained on the Wednesday, October 18, episode of his “New Heights” podcast with Jason. “I placed my hand on the gentleman’s back to let him know I was behind him. If I would’ve pushed him, he probably would’ve turned around and tased me.”

Travis insisted that the behavior was normal for him, whether he was with a pop star or not. “I feel like whenever I’m on a date, I’m always having the sense of, like, I’m a man in the situation. I’m protective,” he said. “You always have that self-awareness, I guess.”

After the couple hard-launched their relationship, a source told Us Weekly that “things are going really well” for them. “He makes her feel safe and protected, and at the same time, he supports her independence and success,” the insider revealed.

So far, Swift likes what she sees. “Travis is different from anybody Taylor has dated before and she is falling for him more and more as the days go by,” the source said, adding that Travis “goes out of his way to make Taylor feel special in any way he can.”

Although Swift and Travis are both busy (she will resume her Eras Tour in November and he is in the midst of football season), the insider assured Us that they “try to make as much time for each other as they can.”