Taylor Swift had quite the entourage while attending the Kansas City Chiefs and New York Jets football game on Sunday, October 1.

Swift, 33, was joined by her famous friends — including BFF Blake Lively — as she sat in a box at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey, to cheer on rumored fling Travis Kelce.

Kelce, 33, started shooting his shot with the singer via his “New Heights” podcast in July. At the time, the Chiefs’ tight end revealed that he tried (and failed) to give Swift his phone number while attending her Eras Tour. Things appeared to work out in his favor anyway.

Kelce shared during a September appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” that he had officially invited Swift to one of his games. Days later, she watched the Chiefs beat the Chicago Bears in Kansas City alongside his mom, Donna Kelce. Swift was subsequently photographed cozying up to Kelce at an afterparty.

Related: Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce by the Numbers: How Much Are They Worth? It’s safe to say Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce could afford to rent out (several) restaurants every day for the rest of their relationship … no matter how long they last. Swift and Kelce being a potential romantic match broke the internet in September when the Grammy winner accepted his invitation to watch the Kansas […]

“Taylor and Travis met shortly after he tried giving her his phone number at her show earlier this summer,” a source told Us Weekly after Swift and Kelce’s first public appearance. “They’ve only hung out twice.”

Leading up to Sunday night’s game, fans speculated whether Swift would make an appearance at MetLife. Thankfully, she delivered.

Throughout the game, cameras caught Swift and Lively, 36, cheering on the Chiefs. At one point, they were even joined by Chiefs’ quarterback Patrick Mahomes’ wife, Brittany Mahomes.

After the Chiefs secured a 23 to 20 win against the Jets, Swift could be seen gushing to Lively, saying “Look at him,” presumably making a flirty comment about Kelce.

While the game was star-studded — an injured Aaron Rodgers, Jeremy Strong, Carson Daly and Paul Rudd were also in attendance — not everyone was able to join Swift’s squad for the night.

Keep scrolling to see which stars joined Swift for the Sunday Night Football game:

Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds

The couple was spotted arriving with Swift at MetLife Stadium. Swift and Lively have been friends since 2015, and have constantly showed off their close relationship since then. Reynolds and Lively, who wed in 2012, share four kids — and even let Swift include eldest daughter James in Swift’s “Gorgeous” track and reveal baby No. 3’s name via Swift’s song “Betty.”

Sabrina Carpenter

Before the game started, Swift could be seen hugging Carpenter, who is one of the Eras Tour opening acts.

Sophie Turner

With Turner staying in Swift’s New York City apartment amid her ongoing divorce from Joe Jonas, it’s no surprise that she was also in attendance.

Hugh Jackman

The actor kept a low profile while sitting next to Reynolds at the game. While his connection to Swift is unclear, Jackman is set to reprise his role as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 alongside Reynolds.

Antoni Porowski

The Queer Eye star was spotted chatting with Swift at one point as he took in the game from the box. Swift and Porowski became friends after he (alongside his Queer Eye costars) appeared in her “You Need to Calm Down” music video in 2019.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: Taylor Swift’s Inner Circle: All of Her Famous BFFs Taylor Swift is quite popular! Take a look at some of the star's celebrity best friends -- including Demi Lovato, Ed Sheeran, Lily Aldridge, and more

Shawn Levy

The director, who has worked with Swift in the past, chatted with Reynolds and Jackman all night.

Robyn Lively

The actress joined her sister and Swift when it came to cheering for the Chiefs.