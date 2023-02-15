Family of six! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are settling in after welcoming their fourth child.

“Blake and Ryan couldn’t be more thrilled right now,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly on Wednesday, February 15. “They are doing fantastic and are happier than ever.”

The couple confirmed that the Gossip Girl alum, 35, gave birth prior to Super Bowl LVII after Lively shared several photos with the Deadpool star, 46, and his mom, Tammy Reynolds, over the weekend. In the picture, Lively did not have a baby bump anymore and she joked about being “busy” in the caption.

In addition to their newest bundle of joy, the pair are also the parents of daughters James, 8, Inez, 6, and Betty, 3. The insider also tells Us that Lively and Reynolds’ little girls are “so sweet” and “they all want to hold and cuddle the baby.”

“Blake and Ryan knew this would be quite a transition growing their family to six now, but they’re all adjusting wonderfully,” the source added. “It’s a very happy time for all of them.”

The A Simple Favor actress revealed she and her husband — who wed in 2012 — were expecting baby No. 4 at the 10th annual Forbes Power Women’s Summit in September 2022. A few days later, another insider told Us that Lively was happy that she finally got to share the news of her pregnancy.

“Blake is relieved the secret is out. She held it in until she couldn’t anymore!” the source explained. “She loves dressing up her baby bump and wanted to make a statement. … She’s truly glowing.”

The insider also noted at the time that the Shallows star and Reynolds have become “more united and supported of each other than ever.”

“When they got together, they always planned to have a lot of kids,” the source shared with Us. “[They] felt like they were making up for lost time [from] the years they both had to put off having a family.”

Lively and the Red Notice actor met in 2010 while filming the Green Lantern movie. While the actors were seeing other people at the time, they remained close friends. It wasn’t until a double date with other people that the twosome realized they had a romantic connection.

“We were friends and buddies, and about a year and a half later, we actually went out on a double date. But we were dating separate people,” Reynolds shared during an appearance on the “SmartLess” podcast in July 2021. “We hung out and we always kind of kept in touch sort of casually and, next thing you know, she was going to Boston. I was going to Boston and I said, ‘I’ll ride with you.’ … I was just begging her to sleep with me.”