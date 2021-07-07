Fashion forward! Blake Lively let her 4-year-old daughter, Inez, pick her clothes on Wednesday, July 7 — and the result leaves a lot to unpack.

“When you try to get your 4-year-old dressed, but they insist on dressing you instead,” the actress, 33, wrote on her Instagram Story. “At 5 a.m.”

In the social media upload, the Gossip Girl alum rocked a pink hoodie, a floral skirt and heels. The Los Angeles native went on to give a close-up of the Lorraine Schwartz sweatshirt in another slide, which featured a happy face made out of rhinestones.

Lively and her husband, Ryan Reynolds, welcomed Inez in September 2016. The little one joined big sister James, now 6, who was born in December 2014. Us Weekly broke the news in October 2019 that the couple’s third child had arrived, another baby girl. Taylor Swift revealed their youngest’s name, Betty, in a Folklore song the following year.

Being a girl dad has been “such a ride,” the actor, 44, told Extra in November 2020. “I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would imagine,” the Deadpool star gushed at the time. “I come from all boys. I have three older brothers. So for me, to have three daughters … I love every second of it.”

The Canada native and his wife homeschooled their children last year amid the coronavirus pandemic, Reynolds told Stephen Colbert seven months prior.

“We’re lucky enough to have a little, tiny garden, so we’re learning a little bit about gardening,” the former soap star explained on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert in April 2020. “We’re trying to make this an educational experience, but I’m mostly drinking.” He joked at the time that he “wouldn’t hesitate” to eat James, Inez and Betty.

The Golden Globe nominee told his Instagram followers that same month that he was trying to avoid his mother-in-law, Elaine Lively.

“This shirt is so unremarkable that it actually renders its wearer completely invisible,” Reynolds said at the time while showing off his outfit. “For instance, I’m quarantining with my mother-in-law, and she’s been looking for me for days.”

Elaine’s husband, Ernie Lively, died last month, and Blake honored her late father with a throwback photo of the acting coach and Reynolds. “My guys,” she captioned the sweet throwback shot via Instagram in June.