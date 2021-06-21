Always and forever. Blake Lively shared a sweet tribute to her father, Ernie Lively, on the first Father’s Day following his death.

“My guys,” the Gossip Girl alum, 33, wrote via Instagram on Sunday, June 20, alongside a photo of the late actor laughing with her husband, Ryan Reynolds. She completed the caption with a pair of brown heart emojis.

The A Simple Favor star’s friends and family also shared their love for Ernie in the post’s comments section.

“Siiissss ❤️💔❤️💔🙌,” wrote Blake’s sister Robyn Lively. “I love your papa so much. Ryan’s okay,” Amber Tamblyn, who starred alongside the father-daughter duo in Sisterhood of the Traveling Pants, added.

Tamblyn, 38, shared another sweet tribute to Ernie earlier this month. “Rest In Peace, our dear wonderful Sisterhood set papa: Ernie Lively,” she wrote via her Instagram Story on June 10. “What a funny, kind, generous soul. You will be missed but never forgotten. We love you. @blakelively I love you my sister.”

For her part, Robyn, 49, has honored her father multiple times via social media in the days following his death.

“Mending a broken heart,” the Teen Witch alum wrote via Instagram on Saturday, June 19. “My Bug… always and forever I love you.”

Earlier this month, the Beverly Hillbillies actor’s family confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he’d died of cardiac complications in Los Angeles on June 3. His wife, Elaine Lively, and his five children, Lori, 54, Jason, 53, Robyn, Eric, 39, and Blake — were by his side at the time.

Following the announcement, the Age of Adeline actress shared a throwback photo of herself and her father via her Instagram Story. The picture showed the Los Angeles native resting her head on her dad’s shoulder, while he placed his head on top of hers. She captioned the shot with another brown heart emoji.

The Deadpool actor, 44, shared his wife’s tribute to his own Instagram Story.

Blake and Reynolds wed in September 2012. Last winter, the Green Lantern actor revealed that their daughters, James, 6, Inez, 4, and Betty, born in 2019, wouldn’t be able to see their grandfather — or any of their grandparents, for that matter — for the holidays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“My kids won’t see their grandparents this year for Christmas. Or friends or aunts and uncles. It sucks,” the Canada native wrote via his Instagram Story at the time. “My hat’s off to so many others doing the same.”