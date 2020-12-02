Inside Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds’ ‘Solid’ Marriage

Mr. and Mrs. Reynolds are going strong! Blake Lively and Ryan Reynolds are “more committed to their marriage” than ever, a source reveals exclusively in the new issue of Us Weekly.

“Blake and Ryan have had their ups and downs like any couple, but overall, they’re very solid,” the insider says.

Lively, 33, and Reynolds, 44, who wed in 2012, share three daughters: James, 5, Inez, 4, and Betty, 13 months.

“They enjoy being parents more than anything,” the source tells Us, noting that the couple try to travel with their kids while they are working. “When Ryan is shooting a movie, Blake and the kids always come with him, the same goes for Blake. They like to keep their family together as much as possible.”

The source notes that the Gossip Girl alum and the Deadpool star make an effort to keep the details of their relationship under wraps.

“Blake and Ryan are two extremely proud and private people and keeping their relationship low-key and off radar is what’s worked so well for them over the years,” the source says. “Away from the cameras, people may find it surprising to hear they’re just a regular couple who love to hang out and do the normal things together without making a song and dance about it all.”

The insider adds that the duo are not ruling out adding baby No. 4 to their family, but don’t have any set plans to expand their brood.

“As much as Ryan loves being a dad to three girls, I’m sure he’d love a little boy to add to the mix. But they’ve got their hands pretty full right now with the three kids,” the source tells Us. “[But] it wouldn’t surprise anyone if she wanted to try for one more.”

For more on Lively and Reynolds, watch the video above and pick up the new issue of Us Weekly, on newsstands now.