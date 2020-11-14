An unexpected twist. Ryan Reynolds loves being a father to his three daughters with wife Blake Lively, but he never thought he would become a “girl dad.”

The Deadpool star, 44, opened up about fatherhood during an interview with Mario Lopez‘s kids, Gia and Dominic, for Access on Friday, November 13.

“I love being a girl dad,” Reynolds said. “I have three daughters, which I never in a million years would have imagined. I come from all boys. I have three older brothers. I’m the youngest of four boys so for me to have three daughters has been such a ride and I love every second of it.”

The Canada native added that he admires Lively, 33, and his daughters for their perseverance.

“No joke, they are the most capable people I know,” Reynolds said. “If anything got crazy or scary in my life, they are the first people I would lean on because they have wisdom and strength and they’re calm under fire. They have courage under fire.”

Reynolds and Lively have hectic schedules, but the duo always put their children first.

“I just try to be as present as possible,” he said. “We don’t split up like I shoot movies and my wife shoots movies and we go travel all over the place and we just all go together. I think that’s been the best part of it is that we really don’t spend a lot of time apart. I get to spend a lot of time with my girls.”

Reynolds and the Gossip Girl alum share James, 5, and Inez, 4. Us Weekly broke the news in October 2019 that the couple had welcomed their third child together. The pair — who tied the knot in 2012 — kept their youngest daughter’s name under wraps at first. However, Taylor Swift confirmed the moniker in her song “Betty,” which also referenced both James and Inez’s names in the lyrics.

In January, Lively detailed how her oldest two daughters adjusted to having a third little one in the house.

“My oldest, [James], is very into the baby. My middle child, not so much. We’re thinking of keeping her,” Lively said on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon. “Our middle daughter just keeps away from her. I said to her, ‘You’re going to teach her everything she knows. You get to teach her about cities and the sky and flowers and Santa Claus. Anything you want.’ And she goes, ‘Oh, I didn’t love you, but now I do.’”