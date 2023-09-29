Taylor Swift is trying to be there for Sophie Turner in whatever ways she can — including by letting her stay at her New York City apartment.

“Taylor was more than happy to lend Sophie one of her investment properties in NYC while she works everything out with her divorce,” a source exclusively tells Us Weekly.

According to the insider, Swift, 33, isn’t up on all the ins and outs of Turner’s split from Joe Jonas, but she still wants to help her friend out.

“Taylor doesn’t know all the details of their separation because she doesn’t feel like it’s her place,” the source explains to Us. “All she is concerned with is being there to support her friend. She’s letting Sophie stay there as long as she needs and is supporting her however she can.”

Swift and Turner, 27, have been spotted out and about multiple times in New York City since the actress’ divorce was announced earlier this month.

According to court documents obtained by Us, Jonas, 34, officially filed for divorce from Turner on September 5, stating that his marriage was “irretrievably broken.” (The duo share daughters Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months.)

The petition also noted that although Jonas and Turner’s two daughters have been residing with their dad in Miami, it is “in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.”

One day after their divorce made headlines, the estranged couple broke their silence about their split.

“After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” the pair said in a joint statement shared via Instagram. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

Although the split came as a shock to fans, an insider told Us that people in the duo’s inner circle saw the breakup coming.

“Friends could see there had been a disconnect between the two for a while now, and their connection didn’t seem quite the same as it had been in the past,” the source explained earlier this month. “Joe hadn’t let many people know their issues went further than that and that they had been struggling in their marriage for longer than they let on.”

Nearly two weeks after announcing their split, things seemed to get messy when Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas requesting that the duo’s two daughters return to the U.K. In her filing, she claimed that the children were being wrongfully detained in New York City.

Turner also alleged that Jonas refused to hand over their daughter’s passports so they could travel with their mother to the U.K.

“On or about September 17 2023, the parties met to discuss their separation. The Mother reiterated the parties’ agreed plan for the children to return home to England that week,” read the lawsuit, according to The Messenger. “The Father has possession of the children’s passports. He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother.”

Jonas, for his part, slammed Turner’s allegations in a statement shared via his rep, calling the lawsuit an “unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending.” The spokesperson added: “When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst. The children were not abducted.”

Us confirmed on Monday, September 25, that the pair signed a temporary consent agreement saying they will not take their two kids outside of the New York City area for now.