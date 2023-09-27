Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner‘s second baby’s name has reportedly been revealed as the pair battle for custody.

The estranged couple chose the name Delphine for baby No. 2, according to custody filings obtained by Page Six. (Court docs previously indicated that the infant’s initials are D.J.)

Us Weekly confirmed on September 5 that Jonas, 34, filed for divorce from Turner, 27, after four years of marriage. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children,” the twosome noted in a joint statement shared via Instagram one day later, asserting that they “mutually decided” to end their marriage.

A source later told Us that Jonas was leaning on his family for support amid his split. “They know that this divorce was not an easy decision for Joe, but they’re supporting him in any and every way they can,” the insider revealed.

The pair’s separation took a messy turn when Turner sued Jonas and requested that their two daughters return with her to the U.K. She claimed Jonas had wrongfully detained eldest daughter Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, in New York City and was refusing to hand over their passports so that they could travel abroad.

Turner further alleged that she and Jonas agreed in December 2022 to make England their “forever home.” According to her filing, “The parties were both excited for the family’s move to England.”

Jonas shut down Turner’s “misleading” accusations in a statement shared via his rep on Thursday, September 21. “Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the UK. The children were born in the U.S. and have spent the vast majority of their lives in the U.S. They are American citizens,” read the statement.

Referring to the lawsuit as an “unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending,” the rep asserted that Jonas and Turner’s daughters “were not abducted.”

“[Joe’s] wish is that Sophie reconsider her harsh legal position and move forward in a more constructive and private manner. His only concern is the well-being of his children,” the statement concluded.

Us confirmed on Monday, September 25, that Jonas and Turner came to a temporary agreement regarding their custody battle. The twosome filed paperwork with a federal judge saying they will not take their two kids outside of the NYC area for the time being.

In the latest issue of Us Weekly, on stands now, a source shed light on the pair’s dramatic divorce. “Nobody thought things would get this nasty between Joe and Sophie,” the insider exclusively revealed. “Friends are hopeful they can be mature for the sake of the kids, but neither one is going to acquiesce to the other. This could go on for a very long time.”

The source added Jonas “is hoping they can come to an amicable agreement,” but it will be tough as Turner “dead-set on moving to the UK full-time.”

“They’re both laying down these aggressive legal markers,” another source said. “But eventually a compromise will have to be made.”