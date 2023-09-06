Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s split came as a shock to fans, but an insider tells Us Weekly their inner circle saw the breakup coming.

“Friends could see there had been a disconnect between the two for a while now, and their connection just didn’t seem quite the same as it had been in the past,” the source says of Jonas, 34, and Turner, 27. “Joe hadn’t let many people know their issues went further than that and that they had been struggling in their marriage for longer than they let on.”

Jonas filed for divorce on Tuesday, September 5, after multiple reports circulated that he and Turner were headed for a split. In his filing, Jonas said his marriage to Turner is “irretrievably broken.”

The petition also said that Jonas and Turner’s two kids have been residing with Jonas in Miami but noted that it is “in the best interests of the minor children that the parties have shared parental responsibility.” (The twosome share daughter Willa, 3, and another 14-month-old daughter whose name has not been publicly shared.)

Related: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline Relive Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s sweet romance with pictures that chronicle their relationship — see pics

One day later, the estranged couple spoke out about their split in a joint statement shared via Instagram. “After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage,” they said on Wednesday, September 6. “There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children.”

According to the insider, part of the problem was the pair’s packed schedules. Jonas is currently in the middle of a world tour with the Jonas Brothers, while Turner is frequently called away for film and TV shoots, with her latest project filming in the U.K. Still, some of the duo’s pals thought there was still hope.

“Joe and Sophie hadn’t been spending much time together lately, but friends didn’t think too much into it,” the source said. “They figured all married couples go through ups and downs and that they would work things out.”

Speculation about the duo’s relationship status has been growing since last month when they sold their Miami home for $15 million. They purchased the six-bedroom, nine-bathroom property in September 2021 for $11 million and placed it on the market at an asking price of nearly $17 million in November 2022.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Related: See The Jonas Brothers Groovy Style on ‘The Tour’: Photos We admit it — we’re a “Sucker” for the Jonas Brothers’ sleek style on The Tour. Kevin Jonas, Joe Jonas and Nick Jonas all have unique fashion senses, but their concert outfits coordinate — and clash — in the best way possible. While performing in New York and Boston in August 2023, the brothers commanded […]

Fans later noticed that Turner was absent from many of the stops on the Jonas Brothers’ tour while his brothers’ wives, Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas, were in attendance.

Joe, for his part, was spotted without his wedding band last month, but he then posted a photo of himself wearing his ring, seemingly in response to rumors about his marriage. Uploaded on Monday, September 4, the black-and-white snap prominently displayed his left hand but didn’t include a caption.