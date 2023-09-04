Joe Jonas is still wearing his wedding ring despite reports that he and wife Sophie Turner are headed for divorce.

Joe, 34, sported a golden band on his left ring finger while performing with brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas during the Austin, Texas, stop of their ongoing Jonas Brothers tour on Sunday, September 3.

Joe also wore the ring while hanging out with Nick, 30, and Kevin, 35, one night before the show. The brothers shared a snap of themselves relaxing by a fire pit with a picturesque sunset in the background on Saturday, September 2.

“Happy Labor Day weekend everyone. This tour has [been] incredible so far!” the bandmates captioned the joint Instagram post. “Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow 🤘.”

The performance in Austin came hours after multiple outlets reported that both Joe and Turner, 27, have been speaking with divorce attorneys amid ongoing split speculation. TMZ reported that Joe obtained a divorce lawyer following several months or problems in the pair’s marriage. Us Weekly has reached out to Joe’s rep for comment. Turner’s rep had no comment.

While the “Sucker” musician wore his wedding band during Sunday’s show, both he and the actress were spotted without their rings earlier this month after they sold their Miami mansion.

Turner has also been absent from several shows on The Tour, only appearing at opening night in New York City on August 12. The next night, she was notably absent while Nick and Kevin’s wives — Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas, respectively — were both in the VIP section.

Joe and Turner were first linked in late 2016 and got engaged the following October. They eloped in Las Vegas in May 2019 hours after the Billboard Music Awards and held a second ceremony in France one month later.

The duo share daughter Willa 3, and another daughter, 13 months, whose name has not been publicly revealed. While Joe and Turner have been raising their little ones in the U.S. thus far, the English actress has previously talked about wanting to move back to the U.K.

“I’m slowly dragging my husband back [to England],” she told Elle UK in May 2022. “I really love living in America but, for my mental health, I have to be around my friends and my family.”

The Game of Thrones alum continued: “I miss England so much. The people, the attitude, everything. England would ideally be the final destination, but [Joe] might take quite a bit of convincing!”