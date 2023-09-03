Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner have been speaking with divorce attorneys amid ongoing split speculation, according to multiple reports.

Jonas, 34, has reportedly retained a divorce lawyer, according to both People and TMZ. TMZ also reports that he and Turner, 27, have been dealing with serious problems for several months.

Turner’s rep had no comment. Us Weekly has reached out to Jonas’ rep for comment.

Rumors swirled that the couple were on the rocks earlier this month as they were each spotted without their wedding rings — after they sold their Miami mansion in August.

Related: Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's Relationship Timeline Relive Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner’s sweet romance with pictures that chronicle their relationship — see pics

Eagle-eyed fans even noticed that Jonas, for his part, was not wearing his wedding band during recent Jonas Brothers’ concerts. According to social media footage from the group’s Friday, September 1, show at the Minnesota State Fair, he opted not to wear the gold band. Jonas did wear the ring the next day in a Saturday, September 2, Instagram photo with brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas.

“Happy Labor Day weekend everyone. This tour has be incredible so far,” the social media caption read, with a pic of the three brothers sitting around a fire pit. “Having a little family time in the Texas sunset tonight before a big Austin show tomorrow.”

Turner has also been absent from many of the brothers’ The Tour shows, only appearing at the opening night in New York City on August 12. The next night, the England native was notably absent while Kevin and Nick’s wives — Danielle Jonas and Priyanka Chopra Jonas, respectively — both returned to the VIP section. Despite Turner skipping the show, Joe gave her a sweet shoutout while introducing “Hesitate.” Joe later dedicated performances of the song to her at the band’s shows in St. Louis and New Orleans.

Joe and the Game of Thrones alum were first linked in late 2016, nearly one year before getting engaged.

“I was probably more nervous to ask her dad than I was to ask her,” Joe recalled of proposing during a January radio interview on On Air With Ryan Seacrest. “It just all mumbles up. You throw it out there and hope that the response is good, and you look back on it, and you’re like, ‘What did I say?’ But, luckily, it went well.”

Related: Celebrity Splits of 2023: Stars Who Broke Up This Year While many celeb couples have gone the distance in Hollywood, other romances haven’t stood the test of time. Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott sparked an on-again, off-again relationship in 2017, welcoming two children: daughter Stormi and a son, whose name they have yet to reveal, in February 2018 and February 2022, respectively. Us Weekly broke […]

Joe and Turner eloped in May 2019 in Las Vegas, hours after the Billboard Music Awards. One month later, they held a second ceremony in France.

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Us Weekly confirmed in February 2020 that the pair were expecting their first baby. Daughter Willa arrived the following July. Their second daughter, whose name has not been publicly shared, completed the family in July 2022.

“They’re doing great. Two babies are a lot of work, but they’re doing the best they can,” a source exclusively told Us in October 2022 of the family of four. “They really have become these amazing parents. They’re trying their best to give their girls a normal life and raising them out of the spotlight.”