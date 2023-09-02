Labor Day! 15 Can’t-Miss Deals That Could Sell Out This Weekend

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, prices and deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.

Welcome to Labor Day weekend — you made it! It’s only right that you treat yourself to some new goodies. Luckily, so many of our favorite brands have LDW deals going on right now, so we can stock up on fashion, beauty and home/lifestyle essentials.

We’ve already covered many Labor Day deals, including home essentials and Amazon finds, but you can see our 15 more of favorite online shopping deals for this weekend below. You’ll find picks from Nordstrom, Leesa, Macy’s, Amazon and more!

Girlfriend Collective

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take 20% off sitewide and get a free Recycled Backpack of your choice with every order of $125+! We’re huge fans of this Dylan Tank Bra for the gym and beyond — available in sizes XXS-6XL!

Shop more deals in the Girlfriend Collective sale here!

hai

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: For Labor Day weekend, you can take $50 off showerheads and get a free gift with purchase on the Infusions showerhead. Let Us link you right to it!

Shop more deals in the hai sale here!

Nordstrom

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take up to 60% off in Nordstrom’s Summer Sale! There are thousands of items to choose from, but we have our eye on this iconic Kate Somerville Liquid ExfoliKate® Triple Acid Resurfacing Treatment!

Shop more deals in the Nordstrom sale here!

MyKirei by Kao

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: 50% off sitewide for Labor Day! This is the perfect chance to try two of the brand’s newest launches in a discounted bundle. Check out the Onsen Therapy Wellness Set, featuring Soothing Mineral Bath Soaks and Soothing Steam Eye Masks!

Shop more deals in the MyKirei by Kao sale here!

Pom Pom at Home

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take 20% off with code LD20 at checkout, and get free shipping on orders over $49! Hot sleepers will definitely want to take a look at the Langston Bamboo Sateen Sheet Set!

Shop more deals in the Pom Pom at Home sale here!

Everlane

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Up to 60% off markdowns for the Labor Day Weekend Event! There are over 200 styles on sale, and we’re all about the denim. The deal on these ’90s Cheeky® Jeans is just too good!

Shop more deals in the Everlane sale here!

Taylor Stitch

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take 20% off select menswear — and get even deeper discounts in the Last Call section. This woolen Wyatt Jacket is going to be excellent for fall!

Shop more deals in the Taylor Stitch sale here!

Leesa

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Save up to $820 in the Labor Day Sale! That’s up to $700 off select mattresses and two free pillows worth $120. I’ve been sleeping on the Original Mattress for years — the comfort is just out of this world!

Shop more deals in the Leesa sale here!

Macy’s

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Macy’s Labor Day Sale features major deals in all categories — this Diamond Tennis Bracelet is even over $700 off!

Shop more deals in the Macy’s sale here!

Anthropologie

Our Absolute Favorite Deal: Take an extra 40% off sale items during the Labor Day Event! We live for these Anthro sales — they let us nab stunning pieces like this Let Me Be Cutout Tiered Dress for less!

Shop more deals in the Anthropologie sale here!

Amazon

Countless deals across the site! Shop our picks from top categories below:

Our Absolute Favorite Home Deal: If allergens, dust, mold and smoke have you feeling down, let this Blueair 411i Max air purifier lift you back up — 20% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Fashion Deal: We’re going to be absolutely living in this The Drop Makayla crochet pullover this fall — 40% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Beauty Deal: A gel manicure at home? No problem — just grab this Aomida UV Nail Lamp while it’s a whopping 78% off!

Our Absolute Favorite Electronics Deal: This is major! Take 25% off a brand new Apple 2020 MacBook Air while supplies last!

Our Absolute Office Deal: Spruce up your home office and keep your back feeling good with this ergonomic Razzor desk chair — 37% off!

Thank You! You have successfully subscribed. Subscribe to newsletters Subscribe By signing up, I agree to the Terms and Privacy Policy and to receive emails from USWeekly Check our latest news in Google News Follow Us Check our latest news in Apple News Follow Us

Shop more deals in Amazon’s Labor Day sale here!

Not done shopping? See more Labor Day deals below:

Related: Score These Secret Deals on lululemon's Most Popular Products Before Labor Day Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Did you know that lululemon has a secret sale section? It’s like an exclusive club you can only access with a password (in the form of a link). We honestly just found out about it ourselves! But after […]

Related: 7 Deals You Don't Want to Miss in Honeylove's Labor Day Weekend Sale Fact: Holiday weekends are the best. Not only do you get extra time off work to relax and spend time with your family and friends, but you can score bestselling items for a discount courtesy of holiday sales. With the unofficial end of summer upon Us, it’s only fitting to prep our shopping carts for […]

Related: These Wayfair Labor Day Deals Are Giving Us West Elm Vibes — Up to 70% Off! Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. There’s no place like home — and there’s no home deals like holiday weekend home deals! Right now at Wayfair, save up to 70% off on a wide variety of products, from bookshelves to bedding. Plus, take an […]