Did you know that lululemon has a secret sale section? It’s like an exclusive club you can only access with a password (in the form of a link). We honestly just found out about it ourselves! But after taking a deep-dive through all of the deals, we feel like we just entered Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory!

Below are some of our favorite finds from the We Made Too Much markdowns, including some of the brand’s bestsellers! That’s right, the buttery-soft Align yoga pants are available in multiple colors and lengths. Keep scrolling to shop lululemon’s popular products on sale!

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25″

The iconic Align leggings have attracted a cult following of athleisure enthusiasts! These weightless yoga pants feel like a second skin — sweat-wicking, stretchy and breathable.

Was $98 On Sale: $69 You Save 30% See It!

lululemon Align Tank Top

The Align Tank Top is also a crowdpleaser, made with super soft fabric with a flattering fit. Featuring a built-in bra for support and coverage, this top is functional for fitness or everyday wear.

Was $69 On Sale: $39 You Save 43% See It!

Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Race Length

Fall is around the corner, so stock up on this long-sleeve shirt with breathable mesh construction. Designed for running and training, this slim-fit top will keep you warm and cool at the same time. We love the thumb holes!

Was $78 On Sale: $54 You Save 31% See It!

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant

Groovy, baby! These high-rise flared yoga pants are a trending style right now. And they’re extremely comfortable!

Was $118 On Sale: $69 You Save 42% See It!

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight with Pockets 25″

Crafted with lululemon’s fastest-drying fabric, these high-waisted leggings are soft, supportive, stretchy and sweat-wicking. Plus, there are two side pockets and a hidden waistband pocket for extra storage!

Was $128 On Sale: $69 You Save 46% See It!

Mesh Pleats Mid-Rise Mini Tennis Skirt

Game, set, match! Channel the U.S. Open with this pleated tennis skirt, complete with a shorts liner with pockets.

Was $98 On Sale: $59 You Save 40% See It!

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short with Pockets 8″

These high-rise pocket shorts are perfect for yoga or any other activity. We plan on rocking these shorts with an oversized tee or sweatshirt with sneakers.

Was $74 On Sale: $59 You Save 20% See It!

