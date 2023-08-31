Cancel OK
Your account
Privacy Policy Terms and Conditions
Already have an account?
Get back to the
Shop With Us

Score These Secret Deals on lululemon’s Most Popular Products Before Labor Day

By
lululemon sale
lululemon

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Did you know that lululemon has a secret sale section? It’s like an exclusive club you can only access with a password (in the form of a link). We honestly just found out about it ourselves! But after taking a deep-dive through all of the deals, we feel like we just entered Willy Wonka’s Chocolate Factory!

Below are some of our favorite finds from the We Made Too Much markdowns, including some of the brand’s bestsellers! That’s right, the buttery-soft Align yoga pants are available in multiple colors and lengths. Keep scrolling to shop lululemon’s popular products on sale!

lululemon Align High-Rise Pant 25″

Align pants
lululemon

The iconic Align leggings have attracted a cult following of athleisure enthusiasts! These weightless yoga pants feel like a second skin — sweat-wicking, stretchy and breathable.

Was $98On Sale: $69You Save 30%
See It!

lululemon Align Tank Top

Align tank top
lululemon

The Align Tank Top is also a crowdpleaser, made with super soft fabric with a flattering fit. Featuring a built-in bra for support and coverage, this top is functional for fitness or everyday wear.

Was $69On Sale: $39You Save 43%
See It!

Swiftly Tech Long Sleeve Shirt 2.0 Race Length

long-sleeve top
lululemon

Fall is around the corner, so stock up on this long-sleeve shirt with breathable mesh construction. Designed for running and training, this slim-fit top will keep you warm and cool at the same time. We love the thumb holes!

Was $78On Sale: $54You Save 31%
See It!

Groove Super-High-Rise Flared Pant

flare pant
lululemon

Groovy, baby! These high-rise flared yoga pants are a trending style right now. And they’re extremely comfortable!

Was $118On Sale: $69You Save 42%
See It!

Wunder Train High-Rise Tight with Pockets 25″

pocket leggings
lululemon

Crafted with lululemon’s fastest-drying fabric, these high-waisted leggings are soft, supportive, stretchy and sweat-wicking. Plus, there are two side pockets and a hidden waistband pocket for extra storage!

Was $128On Sale: $69You Save 46%
See It!

Mesh Pleats Mid-Rise Mini Tennis Skirt

tennis skirt
lululemon

Game, set, match! Channel the U.S. Open with this pleated tennis skirt, complete with a shorts liner with pockets.

Was $98On Sale: $59You Save 40%
See It!

lululemon Align™ High-Rise Short with Pockets 8″

high-rise shorts
lululemon

These high-rise pocket shorts are perfect for yoga or any other activity. We plan on rocking these shorts with an oversized tee or sweatshirt with sneakers.

Was $74On Sale: $59You Save 20%
See It!

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite deals below:

amazon-beauty-curel-deep-moisture-spray

Related: The 15 Best Early Labor Day Beauty Sales Right Now on Amazon

labor-day-home-deals

Related: The Absolute Best Labor Day 2023 Home Sales and Deals

amazon-early-labor-day-fashion-deals

Related: 15 Early Labor Day Fashion Deals You Can't Miss From Amazon

See more Us Weekly Shopping

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.

The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!

More Stories