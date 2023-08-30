Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Labor Day is the perfect time of year to make some major purchases for your home. Whether you need a new mattress, new cookware, new living room furniture or whatever else, you’re likely to find low, low, low prices on the top picks on your wish list.

Luckily, most retailers’ Labor Day sales last way longer than just one day. You can start shopping the deals now — see our favorite Labor Day 2023 home sales and deals below!

Mattresses and Bedding

Brooklinen — 20% off with code LABORDAY20

Our Absolute Favorite Product on Sale: Luxe Sateen Core Sheet Set

Sleep cooler and comfier by upgrading to Brooklinen sheets, whether you go for the bestselling Luxe Sateen or perhaps a Washed Linen. 20% off with code LABORDAY20 from now until 2:59 am EDT on September 7!

Helix — 25% off sitewide + two free Dream Pillows and mattress protector on mattress orders $209+ with code LDS25

Our Absolute Favorite Product on Sale: Helix Midnight Mattress

Wake up feeling truly refreshed by grabbing a new mattress in the Helix sale. Remember code LDS25 at checkout to save 25% and claim your free bonuses!

Cozy Earth — 20-25% off sitewide with free shipping $50+

Our Absolute Favorite Product on Sale: Bamboo Viscose Comforter

Cozy Earth’s comforters are like fluffy clouds — and they’re just the beginning of the brand’s bedding, home and apparel finds. Take up to 25% off during this sale!

Nolah — Up to $1,200 off and two free pillows, plus an additional $40 off a Smart Adjustable Base

Our Absolute Favorite Product on Sale: Nolah Signature 12″ Mattress

Nolah is not shy when it comes to treating shoppers for Labor Day. With savings up to $1,200 off plus extra goodies, you’re going to sleep so peacefully when your new mattress arrives!

Tempur-Pedic — Take 40% off Tempur-Essential mattress sets or save up to $700 on select adjustable mattress sets + get a $300 gift

Our Absolute Favorite Product on Sale: Tempur-Breeze ProBreeze Mattress

No brand is more famous for its comfy mattresses than Tempur-Pedic. With extreme savings across multiple options, this is a sale you won’t want to skip!

Bear — Take 35% off sitewide and get $400 worth of sleep accessories free

Our Absolute Favorite Product on Sale: Pro Hybrid Mattress

Bear’s mattress sale not only saves you 35%, but you could get free pillows, a free sheet set and a free mattress protector during this Labor Day event!

Birch — Take 25% off sitewide and get two free Eco-Rest pillows with code LDS25

Our Absolute Favorite Product on Sale: Birch Natural Mattress

With 25% off and free pillows, Birch’s Labor Day sale could have you saving up to $500 in total value. Remember code LDS25 at checkout!

Furniture

Wayfair — Take up to 70% off

Our Absolute Favorite Product on Sale: Keyren Stool (Set of 2)

You can always count on Wayfair to have killer deals, but the Labor Day clearance items are next level, offering savings of up to 70% off!

Moon Pod — Take 25% off sitewide

Our Absolute Favorite Product on Sale: Moon Pod

The Moon Pod isn’t your typical beanbag. Its high-density beads and perfect shape make it feel like you’re floating — take 25% off Moon Pods and accessories, no code necessary!

Raymour & Flanigan — Take up to 30% off everything

Our Absolute Favorite Product on Sale: Rockwell Rectangular Storage Cocktail Table

You can redo every room in your home with the help of Raymour & Flanagan, so make sure you don’t miss out on this sale, featuring up to 30% off everything!

Burrow — Take up to 60% off

Our Absolute Favorite Product on Sale: Range 4-Piece Sectional Lounger

Innovative, chic, timeless furniture is waiting for you in Burrow’s Labor Day sale. Take up to 60% off dream pieces you’ll love forever!

Castlery — Take up to $550 off select items

Our Absolute Favorite Product on Sale: Casa Dining Table with Bench Set

This is a buy more, save more sale! Take $100 off a $1,200 purchase, $250 off a $2,500 purchase and $550 off a $4,500 purchase during the Labor Day Sale!

Albany Park — Take up to 35% off and get free shipping

Our Absolute Favorite Product on Sale: Albany Armchair

From now through September 10, you can take up to 35% off amazing furniture finds from Albany Park. Prices as marked!

Sundays — Take up to 25% off

Our Absolute Favorite Product on Sale: Easy Edge Sideboard

Take up to 25% off almost everything in the Sundays Labor Day Sale from now through September 6, whether you need a bed or a bookshelf or whatever else!

Cookware

Our Place — Take up to 40% off bundles sitewide

Our Absolute Favorite Product on Sale: Home Cook Duo

The Goodbye Summer Sale is here, featuring up to 40% off cookware bundles and the limited-edition Cast Iron Set. This is your chance to grab an Always Pan and more!

Amazon — Take up to 72% off

Our Absolute Favorite Product on Sale: Stanley Adventure Camp Cook Set

Amazon’s Labor Day Sale has kicked off, and the kitchen category features pages and pages of cookware, utensil, accessory and appliance deals up to 72% off!

Nordstrom — Take up to 60% off

Our Absolute Favorite Product on Sale: Ceramic 2-Piece Rectangular Baking Dish Set

Nordstrom is currently holding a Summer Sale full of goodies of all types for up to 60% off. The Tabletop & Kitchen section features awesome cookware and more!

