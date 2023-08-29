Cancel OK
15 Early Labor Day Fashion Deals You Can’t Miss From Amazon

By
amazon-early-labor-day-fashion-deals
Getty Images

Itching to start shopping some major Labor Day deals? We’re with you! And that’s why we’ve been watching closely, waiting for the early sales to drop. Spoiler alert: The waiting paid off!

The early fashion deals have dropped at Amazon, and we’re here to help get your cart started. Shop 15 of our fave finds below!

Dokotoo Oversized Denim Jacket

Dokotoo Women's Casual Boyfriend Oversized Lapel Button Up Long Sleeve Denim Trucker Jacket Distressed Ripped Denim Jackets Fray Hem Tassels Jean Jacket for Women with Pockets,US 4-6(S),Blue
Dokotoo

Pros:

  • Cotton blend
  • Available in numerous shades
  • Trendy oversized fit

Cons:

  • No XS
  • A few shoppers wished they sized down
  • May need to wash before wearing
Was $61On Sale: $48You Save 21%
Ekouaer 2-Piece Lounge Set

Ekouaer Pajamas 2 Piece Lounge Sets Ribbed Knit Matching Outfits T-shirt Biker Shorts Sleepwear Loungewear Sweatsuits Camel Small
Ekouaer

Pros:

  • Soft rib-knit fabric
  • Stretchy waistband
  • 15 color options

Cons:

  • No XS
  • One shopper found the material too warm for summer
  • Unable to choose separate sizes for tops and bottoms
Was $32On Sale: $24You Save 25%
Blooming Jelly Plaid Flannel Shacket

Blooming Jelly Women's Button Down Flannel Shirts Plaid Shacket Long Sleeve Collared Business Casual Tops Work Blouses (Small, Brown and White Plaid)
Blooming Jelly

Pros:

  • Longline fit can be worn with leggings
  • Functional buttons
  • Chest pockets

Cons:

  • A few sizes sold out throughout color options
  • Best saved for cooler days
  • One shopper put a hole in the fabric when taking off the tag
Was $36On Sale: $23You Save 36%
Asvivid Wedding Guest Dress

Asvivid Formal Dresses for Women Maternity Dress Teacher Dresses That Hide Belly Fat Green M
Asvivid

Pros:

  • Available in 16 colors
  • Perfect for fall weddings
  • Stretchy material

Cons:

  • No XS or 3X+
  • No petite or tall options
  • A few shoppers needed to size down
Was $40On Sale: $32You Save 20%
Gacimy Gold Hoop Earrings

Gacimy Small Gold Hoop Earrings for Women, 14K Gold Plated Hoops with 925 Sterling Silver Post, Yellow Gold 14 16 20mm Small Hoop Earrings for Women
Gacimy

Pros:

  • Comes with three pairs in three sizes
  • 14K gold-plated
  • Also available in singles and other colors, sizes

Cons:

  • Not fine jewelry
  • Not a huge discount
  • One shopper wished the posts were shorter
Was $18On Sale: $15You Save 17%
Ekouaer Satin Mesh Cami

Ekouaer Satin Mesh V Neck Tank Top Women Cami Top Silk Camisole Blouse Red
Ekouaer

Pros:

  • Adjustable straps
  • 12 colors
  • Dress up or dress down

Cons:

  • May need another layer for cold weather
  • May run small — check size chart
  • Not bra strap-friendly
Was $22On Sale: $15You Save 32%
Freeprance Paper Bag Trousers

Freeprance Women's Pants Casual Trouser Paper Bag Pants Elastic Waist Slim Pockets DGN M Dark Green
Freeprance

Pros:

  • 17 color options
  • Side pockets
  • Length is great for booties and strappy shoes

Cons:

  • A few sizes sold out throughout colors
  • No length options
  • A few shoppers found the material to be thin
Was $40On Sale: $33You Save 18%
Grace Karin Waffle Knit Cropped Cardigan

GRACE KARIN Women's 3/4 Sleeve Open Front Cropped Cardigans Loose Knit Sweater Pink S
GRACE KARIN

Pros:

  • Lightweight
  • 11 color options
  • Versatile

Cons:

  • Not cotton
  • Color may bleed a little on first wash
  • One shopper said theirs pilled
Was $20On Sale: $16You Save 20%
Cicy Bell Open Front Blazer

Cicy Bell Womens Casual Blazers Open Front Long Sleeve Work Office Jackets Blazer(Khaki,Small)
Cicy Bell

Pros:

  • 24 color options
  • Machine washable
  • Fully lined

Cons:

  • Not every color is the same price
  • May need to de-wrinkle before wearing
  • No pattern or print options
Was $71On Sale: $44You Save 38%
Hotouch Satin Pajama Set

HOTOUCH Womens Satin Button Down Short Sleeve Pink Striped Pajamas Sleepwear Set Green Striped, Small
HOTOUCH

Pros:

  • 15 colorways
  • Adorable ruffle trim on shorts
  • Stretchy drawstring waistband

Cons:

  • Polyester
  • Not necessarily for wearing in public
  • Hand wash recommended
Was $31On Sale: $24You Save 23%
Youermei Cloud Slides

Cloud Slides for Women and Men, Pillow Slippers, Non-Slip Quick Drying Soft Lightweight Shower Shoes, Thick Sole Open Toe Slides Sandals for Indoor & Outdoor
youermei

Pros:

  • Lightweight foam material
  • Waterproof and non-slip
  • Seven colorways

Cons:

  • Not the best for cold weather
  • One shopper found them to be a little wide
  • Prices differ throughout
Was $40On Sale: $18You Save 55%
Dibaolong Capri Sweatpants

DIBAOLONG Womens Capri Pants Loose Yoga Pants Wide Leg Drawstring Comfy Lounge Pajama Capris Sweatpants with Pockets White M
DIBAOLONG

Pros:

  • Sizes up to 4XL
  • Four-way stretch
  • Drawstring waistband

Cons:

  • Can't dress up much
  • Not cotton
  • No length options
Was $56On Sale: $20You Save 64%
Cindy & Wendy Scarf

Cindy & Wendy Large Soft Cashmere Feel Pashmina Solid Shawl Wrap Scarf for Women (Pure White)
Cindy & Wendy

Pros:

  • Feels like cashmere
  • Machine washable
  • 42 options

Cons:

  • Not actually cashmere
  • One shopper wished it were longer
  • Doesn't come in giftable packaging
Was $16On Sale: $13You Save 19%
Hometa Shapewear Bodysuit

HOMETA Women's Shapewear Bodysuits Tummy Control Butt Lifter Body Shaper Strapless Seamless Mid Thigh Jumpsuit Tops
HOMETA

Pros:

  • Tummy control and booty lifting
  • Three shade options
  • Removable, adjustable shoulder straps

Cons:

  • No XS or XXL+
  • Not for deep plunging necklines
  • May not be enough support for larger busts
Was $30On Sale: $24You Save 20%
Bostanten Crossbody Handbag

BOSTANTEN Small Crossbody Purse for Women Triple Zip Cell Phone Leather Shoulder Handbag with Wide Guitar Strap Brown
BOSTANTEN

Pros:

  • Vegan leather
  • Multiple storage pockets
  • Comfortable, wide strap

Cons:

  • Not for someone who wants real leather
  • Not a known designer brand
  • Some shoppers may prefer a larger size
Was $37On Sale: $26You Save 30%
Looking for something else? Explore more Labor Day Sale fashion here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!

