Itching to start shopping some major Labor Day deals? We’re with you! And that’s why we’ve been watching closely, waiting for the early sales to drop. Spoiler alert: The waiting paid off!

The early fashion deals have dropped at Amazon, and we’re here to help get your cart started. Shop 15 of our fave finds below!

Dokotoo Oversized Denim Jacket Pros: Cotton blend

Available in numerous shades

Trendy oversized fit Cons: No XS

A few shoppers wished they sized down

May need to wash before wearing Was $61 On Sale: $48 You Save 21% See it!

Ekouaer 2-Piece Lounge Set Pros: Soft rib-knit fabric

Stretchy waistband

15 color options Cons: No XS

One shopper found the material too warm for summer

Unable to choose separate sizes for tops and bottoms Was $32 On Sale: $24 You Save 25% See it!

Blooming Jelly Plaid Flannel Shacket Pros: Longline fit can be worn with leggings

Functional buttons

Chest pockets Cons: A few sizes sold out throughout color options

Best saved for cooler days

One shopper put a hole in the fabric when taking off the tag Was $36 On Sale: $23 You Save 36% See it!

Asvivid Wedding Guest Dress Pros: Available in 16 colors

Perfect for fall weddings

Stretchy material Cons: No XS or 3X+

No petite or tall options

A few shoppers needed to size down Was $40 On Sale: $32 You Save 20% See it!

Gacimy Gold Hoop Earrings Pros: Comes with three pairs in three sizes

14K gold-plated

Also available in singles and other colors, sizes Cons: Not fine jewelry

Not a huge discount

One shopper wished the posts were shorter Was $18 On Sale: $15 You Save 17% See it!

Ekouaer Satin Mesh Cami Pros: Adjustable straps

12 colors

Dress up or dress down Cons: May need another layer for cold weather

May run small — check size chart

Not bra strap-friendly Was $22 On Sale: $15 You Save 32% See it!

Freeprance Paper Bag Trousers Pros: 17 color options

Side pockets

Length is great for booties and strappy shoes Cons: A few sizes sold out throughout colors

No length options

A few shoppers found the material to be thin Was $40 On Sale: $33 You Save 18% See it!

Grace Karin Waffle Knit Cropped Cardigan Pros: Lightweight

11 color options

Versatile Cons: Not cotton

Color may bleed a little on first wash

One shopper said theirs pilled Was $20 On Sale: $16 You Save 20% See it!

Cicy Bell Open Front Blazer Pros: 24 color options

Machine washable

Fully lined Cons: Not every color is the same price

May need to de-wrinkle before wearing

No pattern or print options Was $71 On Sale: $44 You Save 38% See it!

Hotouch Satin Pajama Set Pros: 15 colorways

Adorable ruffle trim on shorts

Stretchy drawstring waistband Cons: Polyester

Not necessarily for wearing in public

Hand wash recommended Was $31 On Sale: $24 You Save 23% See it!

Youermei Cloud Slides Pros: Lightweight foam material

Waterproof and non-slip

Seven colorways Cons: Not the best for cold weather

One shopper found them to be a little wide

Prices differ throughout Was $40 On Sale: $18 You Save 55% See it!

Dibaolong Capri Sweatpants Pros: Sizes up to 4XL

Four-way stretch

Drawstring waistband Cons: Can't dress up much

Not cotton

No length options Was $56 On Sale: $20 You Save 64% See it!

Cindy & Wendy Scarf Pros: Feels like cashmere

Machine washable

42 options Cons: Not actually cashmere

One shopper wished it were longer

Doesn't come in giftable packaging Was $16 On Sale: $13 You Save 19% See it!

Hometa Shapewear Bodysuit Pros: Tummy control and booty lifting

Three shade options

Removable, adjustable shoulder straps Cons: No XS or XXL+

Not for deep plunging necklines

May not be enough support for larger busts Was $30 On Sale: $24 You Save 20% See it!

Bostanten Crossbody Handbag Pros: Vegan leather

Multiple storage pockets

Comfortable, wide strap Cons: Not for someone who wants real leather

Not a known designer brand

Some shoppers may prefer a larger size Was $37 On Sale: $26 You Save 30% See it!

Looking for something else? Explore more Labor Day Sale fashion here and don't forget to check out all of Amazon's Daily Deals for more great finds!

