Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Please note, deals are accurate at the date of publication but are subject to change.
Itching to start shopping some major Labor Day deals? We’re with you! And that’s why we’ve been watching closely, waiting for the early sales to drop. Spoiler alert: The waiting paid off!
The early fashion deals have dropped at Amazon, and we’re here to help get your cart started. Shop 15 of our fave finds below!
Dokotoo Oversized Denim Jacket
Pros:
- Cotton blend
- Available in numerous shades
- Trendy oversized fit
Cons:
- No XS
- A few shoppers wished they sized down
- May need to wash before wearing
Ekouaer 2-Piece Lounge Set
Pros:
- Soft rib-knit fabric
- Stretchy waistband
- 15 color options
Cons:
- No XS
- One shopper found the material too warm for summer
- Unable to choose separate sizes for tops and bottoms
Blooming Jelly Plaid Flannel Shacket
Pros:
- Longline fit can be worn with leggings
- Functional buttons
- Chest pockets
Cons:
- A few sizes sold out throughout color options
- Best saved for cooler days
- One shopper put a hole in the fabric when taking off the tag
Asvivid Wedding Guest Dress
Pros:
- Available in 16 colors
- Perfect for fall weddings
- Stretchy material
Cons:
- No XS or 3X+
- No petite or tall options
- A few shoppers needed to size down
Gacimy Gold Hoop Earrings
Pros:
- Comes with three pairs in three sizes
- 14K gold-plated
- Also available in singles and other colors, sizes
Cons:
- Not fine jewelry
- Not a huge discount
- One shopper wished the posts were shorter
Ekouaer Satin Mesh Cami
Pros:
- Adjustable straps
- 12 colors
- Dress up or dress down
Cons:
- May need another layer for cold weather
- May run small — check size chart
- Not bra strap-friendly
Freeprance Paper Bag Trousers
Pros:
- 17 color options
- Side pockets
- Length is great for booties and strappy shoes
Cons:
- A few sizes sold out throughout colors
- No length options
- A few shoppers found the material to be thin
Grace Karin Waffle Knit Cropped Cardigan
Pros:
- Lightweight
- 11 color options
- Versatile
Cons:
- Not cotton
- Color may bleed a little on first wash
- One shopper said theirs pilled
Cicy Bell Open Front Blazer
Pros:
- 24 color options
- Machine washable
- Fully lined
Cons:
- Not every color is the same price
- May need to de-wrinkle before wearing
- No pattern or print options
Hotouch Satin Pajama Set
Pros:
- 15 colorways
- Adorable ruffle trim on shorts
- Stretchy drawstring waistband
Cons:
- Polyester
- Not necessarily for wearing in public
- Hand wash recommended
Youermei Cloud Slides
Pros:
- Lightweight foam material
- Waterproof and non-slip
- Seven colorways
Cons:
- Not the best for cold weather
- One shopper found them to be a little wide
- Prices differ throughout
Dibaolong Capri Sweatpants
Pros:
- Sizes up to 4XL
- Four-way stretch
- Drawstring waistband
Cons:
- Can't dress up much
- Not cotton
- No length options
Cindy & Wendy Scarf
Pros:
- Feels like cashmere
- Machine washable
- 42 options
Cons:
- Not actually cashmere
- One shopper wished it were longer
- Doesn't come in giftable packaging
Hometa Shapewear Bodysuit
Pros:
- Tummy control and booty lifting
- Three shade options
- Removable, adjustable shoulder straps
Cons:
- No XS or XXL+
- Not for deep plunging necklines
- May not be enough support for larger busts
Bostanten Crossbody Handbag
Pros:
- Vegan leather
- Multiple storage pockets
- Comfortable, wide strap
Cons:
- Not for someone who wants real leather
- Not a known designer brand
- Some shoppers may prefer a larger size
Looking for something else? Explore more Labor Day Sale fashion here and don’t forget to check out all of Amazon’s Daily Deals for more great finds!
Not done shopping? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!