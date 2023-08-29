Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

As August nears its unfortunate and inevitable end, you may feel like there still should be so much more summer ahead of you — and we hear ya! It may be nearly September, but the temps still feel purely mid-summer. But hey, there’s so much to look forward to in fall… apple picking, pumpkin picking and (most importantly) new wardrobe picking!

To both celebrate the summer past and gear up for the autumn ahead, we gathered a list of 17 fashion and beauty finds perfect for filling in the gap between the seasons. From transitional clothing pieces to pampering repair for your whole body, we have you covered on everything you’ll love to help make saying “goodbye” to summer less of a heartbreak. Even better, every item is under $40 on Amazon! Keep on scrolling for your perfect late-summer shopping list.

Fashion Finds

1. Our Absolute Favorite: These combat boots are priced at only $39 — what a mega-find! You’ll be so ready for all your fall outfits with these cute kickers… plus, they will look absolutely adorable paired with the late-summer dresses it’s still hot enough to wear!

2. We Also Love: A good pair of leggings is important at any time of year, and these bestsellers from Satina are ideal for cool late-summer nights and crisp early-autumn days.

3. We Can’t Forget: You’ll have to start layering soon, as is necessary in any season-to-season period. Don’t go without this shacket, which is light enough to wear for fashion reasons but warm enough to wear for warmth as well.

4. Take It To The Maxi: The maxi length on this dress is good for coverage, but it comes with short sleeves so you can choose whether to rock it solo in the sun or pair with a jean jacket when it starts getting cooler.

5. Sooner or Layer: Henleys are sooo cute for layering, and the upper-chest buttons make it easy to cool off. Grab this one in a range of shades, including autumnal brown and burgundy!

6. Too Culotte for School: See what we did there? ‘Cause these culottes are perfect to wear during back-to-school season, duh.

7. Overall the Way: We can’t emphasize enough how the overall/romper/jumpsuit trend will just get more autumn-themed as the seasons change. Get this pair to sport from the beach boardwalk to the pumpkin patch.

8. Fab Pinafore: If you’re looking for a similar vibe but a little dressier than the above overalls, go with this sweet button-up pinafore minidress!

9. Tie One On: Rock the Chessy-chic chambray tie-front (bonus points if you get that reference) layered over a tank and jeans, or solo with a pair of shorts. Either way, you’ll be looking très adorbs.

10. Last, But Not Least: Hit both the neutral “quiet luxury” trend and the loose, flowy pant trend with one piece thanks to these high-waist palazzo pants! Bonus: They’re nice and airy for warm days, but offer coverage when it starts to get cooler.

Beauty Bargains

1. Our Absolute Favorite: We can’t emphasize enough — daily sunscreen use is a year-round must! This mineral-rich option from CeraVe is SPF 30, helps hydrate and even provides a sheer tint to skin.

2. We Also Love: For an extra burst of hydration after a long summer of sun, sand and surf, stock up on this quenching daily moisturizer from La Roche-Posay.

3. We Can’t Forget: Your hair might also need a little TLC after a summer full of FUN! Give it the goodness it deserves with this Olaplex repairing treatment.

4. Eye Spy: After a season of vacays, Summer Fridays and sunny-day holidays, it might be hard to get back into the swing of a normal schedule. If you find yourself feeling (and maybe looking — we won’t judge!) a little more frazzled than usual, treat yourself to some eye masks while you kick back.

5. It’s Giving Glam: This lush, orangey-rust color via nail polish experts Essie will be a lovely transitory shade for your nails as we move from hot ‘n spicy summer to pumpkin-spiced fall.

6. Kiss Care: Pamper your pucker with this viral overnight lip mask from Laneige to prep for chapped ‘n chilly season.

7. Last, But Not Least: Don’t forget about your tootsies! If your feet are a bit worse for wear after months of flip flops and beach walks, start fall with a clean slate thanks to these social-media-favorite foot peel treatments from BabyFoot.

Not done shopping yet? See more of our favorite products below:

