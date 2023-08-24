Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.
Labor Day is coming up! The holiday falls on September 4 for 2023, and we can’t wait to see all of the amazing deals. So…why should we? There’s no need to wait —the early Labor Day Deals have already begun!
Shop our favorite home, fashion and beauty deals happening right now. These are limited-time offers, some of which end earlier than others. See all of the info and get the links below!
Home
Brooklyn Bedding
The Deal: Take 25% off sitewide with code LABORDAY25 through September 4!
Dyson
The Deal: Take up to $200 off through September 9:
- $200 off the Dyson Ball Animal 2 Total Clean
- $150 off the Dyson Purifier Cool™ TP07 purifying fan
- $150 off the Dyson Purifier Hot+Cool HP07 purifying fan heater
- $150 off the Dyson Pure Humidfy+Cool™ PH03
- $100 off the Dyson Outsize Plus
Helix
The Deal: Take 25% off and get two free Dream Pillows with all mattress orders! Use code LDS25 at checkout from now through September 11!
Nolah Mattress
The Deal: Multiple deals! Take up to $1,200 off mattresses, save an additional $400 on a Smart Adjustable Base and get two free pillows while supplies last through September 11!
Raymour & Flanigan
The Deal: Take up to 30% off everything for a limited time! Period!
Ashley Furniture
The Deal: Take up to 20% off Chime mattresses until September 1 and get 50% off outdoor furniture until September 12! Plus more deals!
Fashion
Macy’s
The Deal: Take up to an extra 25% off eligible items and take 15% off beauty in the Ultimate Shopping Event from now through August 27!
Bloomingdale’s
The Deal: Take up to 25% off eligible items through August 27!
Saks Fifth Avenue
The Deal: Take up to 20% off select Converse styles and 30% off select Tory Burch styles through September 4!
Reebok
The Deal: Take 50% off select Question Mid Basketball Shoes with code QUESTION50 until August 28!
Beauty
Rituals
The Deal: Take 20% off select bestselling products until August 27!
Ulta
The Deal: Take 20% off a qualifying purchase with code 985945 through August 26!
SkinStore
The Deal: Take up to 25% off eligible items with code LABOR through September 4!
Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!
Looking for more? See more of our favorite products below:
This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as wedding-guest outfits, purses, plus-size swimsuits, women's sneakers, bridal shapewear, and perfect gift ideas for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post.
The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from the advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!