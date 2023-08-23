Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

If there’s one star who has single-handedly skyrocketed to fame this year, it’s Alix Earle. The social media personality originally blew up on TikTok posting GRWM makeup tutorials, and now she’s collaborating with brands like Benefit Cosmetics and Victoria’s Secret. When it comes to beauty, the New Jersey native is known for her signature white eyeliner and bright blonde hair. And now we know the secret behind her shiny strands!

Just a few days ago, Earle revealed her long-awaited hair routine on TikTok. After drying and curling her hair with the Dyson Airwrap, she applies the Kérastase Elixir Ultime L’Huile. “I then add oil into my hair just to give it a little shine and I make sure to get the front pieces because those are always really dry,” she said. “This is one of my favorite oils. Look how good and shiny it looks!”

Keep scrolling to shop Alix’s go-to hair serum!

Get the Kérastase Elixir Ultime L’Huile Original Hair Oil for just $54 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, August 23, 2023, but are subject to change.

Incased in a gorgeous golden bottle, the Kérastase Elixir Ultime L’Huile is truly worth its weight in gold. This high-quality hair oil delivers softness, shine and hydration while reducing frizz. Your locks will feel luscious and luminous, like you just stepped out of the salon!

Blended with marula oil for softness and moisture, camellia oil for hydration and shine and argan oil for elasticity, this product protects against hair damage. The lightweight formula also won’t weigh down your hair. A little goes a long way!

For best results, apply one or two pumps of this Original Hair Oil to towel-dried hair to help with detangling. You can also channel Earle by using this serum on dry hair to enhance softness and shine!

If you’re on the hunt for silky-smooth hair, then this Kérastase serum is your new secret weapon!

