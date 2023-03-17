No Time for a Blow Dry? Shop the 9 Best Products for Picture-Perfect Air-Dry Hair

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Listen, we love the look of a blowout as much as the next gal, but we don’t always have time to use a hair dryer. We’ve got places to go and people to see! And yet, our mane tends to turn into a frizzy mess if we let it dry naturally. The good news is that there are plenty of products out there that combat humidity to keep our tresses in tip-top shape. Even better news? The un-styled, undone look is very in right now!

Below are nine of our favorite air-dry hair products. Achieve those beachy waves with these frizz-free finds!

JVN Complete Hydrating Air Dry Cream

We’ve been obsessed with Jonathan Van Ness even since we first watched Queer Eye. The hair guru is our trusted source for tresses! This soft styling cream fight frizz, leaving hair shiny and sleek with a light hold.

$26.00 See It!

Kerastase Nutritive Heat Protecting Leave-In Treatment For Dry Hair

I’ve been obsessed with this Kerastase leave-in treatment for years! Not only does it smell amazing and protect your hair from heat, it also delivers hydration and shine. Worth the price!

$45.00 See It!

Tresemmé Pro Infusion Fluid Volume Hair Tonic Water

For only $7, this Tresemmé is a steal! Infused with biotin and coconut droplets, this tonic water adds major volume and shine. “This spray is an excellent additive to your hair care routine,” one shopper declared. “You add it to damp hair, and style as usual. Or don’t style! Either way, your hair will be left luscious and smelling wonderful. Mine felt silky and had loads of extra volume and body.”

$7.00 See It!

Oribe Weightless Styler

Ideal for fine hair, this Oribe Weightless Styler smooths your strands without weighing them down. “Oribe’s featherbalm smoothes my hair, makes it silky soft, and shiny, and it helps me so much to style my hair and for the style to hold!” one reviewer raved. “Yet, I feel like I have nothing in my hair.”

$42.00 See It!

Vegamour GRO Hair Foam for Thinning Hair

Vegamour is one of the best brands that targets hair loss. This hair foam adds texture and body while reducing signs of shedding.

$58.00 See It!

Briogeo Rosarco Milk Leave-In Conditioning Spray

Farewell, frizz! This lightweight live-in conditioning spray boosts hydration and adds shine. “THIS PRODUCT IS A MIRACLE,” one shopper gushed (in all-caps, no less!). “Simply amazed.”

$25.00 See It!

Ouai Air Dry Foam

Making waves! This Ouai Air Dry styling foam enhances your natural waves while softening, fighting frizz and enhancing texture.

$28.00 See It!

Color Wow Dream Coat for Curly Hair

A dream for curly hair! This non-crunchy, non-greasy spray makes your curls look bouncy and glossy.

$24.00 See It!

R + Co Cool Wind pH Perfect Air-Dry Hair Styling Cream

No blow dry needed! One reviewer reported, “This product helps control the frizz when drying, and my hair doesn’t immediately get greasy or heavy after a single afternoon of gorgeous hair.”

$29.00 See It!

