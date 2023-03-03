Olivia Culpo Says This $7 Hair Styling Product Is the ‘Best Gel Ever’

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Updos bringing you down? Baby hairs making you cry like a baby? Another case of a bad hair day. We’ve all been there before! Sometimes those pesky little strands will just not lay flat when you’re going for a sleek look. Hairspray doesn’t always provide a strong enough hold and wax sticks often leave our locks with residue that won’t rinse off. So, what’s the alternative for keeping our hair in place? Just ask resident It-girl Olivia Culpo!

The model took to Amazon Live for a Get Ready With Me, complete with some of her favorite beauty products. And one of her must-haves is a hair lifesaver! “For these baby hairs right here, or if I were doing a more slicked-back look, I would use the Got2b Ulta Hair Gel Glue,” she said. “I’m going to brush back these little baby hairs so that they’re out of the way. A little bit of this goes a long way. This is the best gel ever!”

And now you can shop a travel-size two-pack for only $7 — what a steal! Great for on-the-go touch-ups. Channel Culpo with this game-changing gel from Amazon.

Get the Got2b Ultra Glued Invincible Styling Gel (2-Pack) for just $7 (originally $8) at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, March 2, 2023, but are subject to change.

The Got2b Ultra Glue Invincible Styling Gel can be used by both men and women on hair or eyebrows. In fact, many beauty bloggers swear by this product to tame their brows. This product is called Invincible for a reason — the firm formula has some serious staying power! Wind, rain and humidity don’t stand a chance against this gel that locks your locks into place.

Culpo isn’t the only customer who think this styling gel is the best. “This has got to be the best gel out there,” one shopper said. “You get incredible hold and style.” Another reviewer declared, “Best gel ever! Love it! It get the job done, once you apply it, it will keep your edges in place for hours.” And one customer reported, “I use this for my eyebrows only because everything that I had used for my eyebrows didn’t keep them down but this gel makes them stay in place love it so much!”

A slicked-back bun is totally on trend right now. Achieve this aesthetic with the Got2b Ultra Glued Invincible Styling Gel!

