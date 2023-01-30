Celebrity Hair Stylist Glenn Ellis Reveals His Holy Grail Hair Products

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Hair stylist to the stars! Glenn Ellis has worked on some pretty high-profile hair. The celebrity hair stylist’s clientele includes A-listers Aubrey Plaza, Olivia Wilde, Josephine Skriver and Noah Cyrus. Oh, and he’s casually BFFs with TikTok star Tinx — no big deal.

The bicoastal haircare expert exclusively revealed some of his must-have products to Us Weekly. “These products are staples in my kit,” he said. “When I did Aubrey Plaza, I used the Supershine Cream from Oribe on her ends and the Moya Hold Finishing Hair Spray to hold everything in place. For a lot of Tinx’s iconic looks, I have used the R+Co Badlands dry shampoo and the Got2B Gel. I have also used the Milbon Thickening Spray to get volume into the looks.”

We love behind-the-scenes beauty secrets! Read on to shop Ellis’ favorites.

Milbon Thickening Mist

“This product helps thicken the hair and adds an immense amount of volume into the hair,” Ellis told Us Weekly.

Was $52 On Sale: $38 You Save 27% See It!

Bed Head by TIGI Thickening Spray

“Another thickening spray that I love is the Queen for a Day from Bed Head. It is not as heavy as the Milbon one, but still adds touchable volume into the hair.”

Was $20 On Sale: $19 You Save 5% See It!

Shu Uemera Finishing Hair Spray

“This hairspray is my favorite because it is lightweight yet holds the flyaways down.”

Was $42 On Sale: $38 You Save 10% See It!

Oribe Supershine Moisturizing Cream

“I love to use this cream on the ends of my clients’ hair. It adds moisture and shine to the hair!”

$52.00 See It!

R+Co Dry Shampoo Paste

“This is by far my favorite dry shampoo. It also adds texture to the hair and volume.”

$34.00 See It!

Got2B Ultra Glued Invincible Styling Gel

“This gel is my go-to when doing slicked back looks. It really holds the hair in place.”

$15.00 See It!

