Shine Like a Victoria’s Secret Angel With Jasmine Tookes’ 7 Skincare Staples

Jasmine Tookes may just be one of the most beautiful humans to ever walk the earth — or the runway. The former Victoria’s Secret Angel has graced the catwalk for a fair share of fashion shows, including Prada, Oscar de la Renta, Calvin Klein, Tom Ford and more. So, when it comes to skincare, we trust the model to share the best insider beauty secrets.

Ready for your close-up? Jasmine recommended some of her go-to beauty products via Amazon for a gorgeous, glowing complexion, so now we can replicate her everyday skincare routine! But if you really want to channel your inner supermodel, then we suggest downloading the mom-to-be’s workout app. Co-founded with model Josephine Skriver, JOJA helps you sweat it out with your besties by your side. Fun workouts on demand? Sign Us up!

Meanwhile, we’ll be implementing each of these skincare steps into our regimen — all under $80! We’ll be a cover girl in no time.

Elemis Pro-Collagen Cleansing Balm

Sick of stripping your skin with makeup removers that sting? Try this Elemis cleansing balm instead! The 3-in-1 treatment moisturizes as a balm, removes makeup as an oil and hydrates as a milk. Shoppers say this multi-purpose product leaves skin feeling soft and smooth.

Was $66 On Sale: $50 You Save 24% See It!

Sulwhasoo First Care Activating Serum

Consider this luxurious anti-aging serum the foundation of your skincare routine. Once you apply this pre-toner, all other ointments thereafter will absorb into your skin more deeply. This product also boosts hydration, firmness and radiance. One customer called it “magic in a bottle”!

Was $89 On Sale: $77 You Save 13% See It!

Kora Organics Turmeric Brightening and Exfoliating Mask

An Allure Best of Beauty 2022 winner, this travel-size Kora exfoliating mask purifies pores and revitalizes your complexion. Out with the old, in with the new! The turmeric also brightens your skin.

$17.00 See It!

CeraVe Moisturizing Cream

I’m glad that Jasmine is also a fan of this moisturizing cream, because I can’t live without it! The no. 1 bestseller in body creams on Amazon, this thick cream has a whipped, velvety texture that delivers the ultimate hydration. As someone with very sensitive skin, this cream is absolutely divine!

Was $20 On Sale: $18 You Save 10% See It!

Paula’s Choice Skin Perfecting Exfoliant

This Paula’s Choice exfoliant has the celeb seal of approval — Kaia Gerber called it a “miracle” product” and Kennedy Eurich said, “It feels like it kills all the bacteria off of my face.” It’s also the no. 1 bestseller in facial peels on Amazon with almost 80,000 reviews, so now it’s just showing off. This bestselling exfoliant tackles pores, blackheads, wrinkles and redness.

$34.00 See It!

Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask

At this point, who isn’t obsessed with the Laneige Lip Sleeping Mask? Trust Us — it lives up to the hype. Juicy but not sticky, this hydrating balm leaves lips feeling luscious. I use it all day long!

$24.00 See It!

KORA Organics Noni Glow Plumping Face Oil

On the hunt for a beauty product that will magically deliver more youthful-looking skin? Packed with antioxidants, this plumping face oil improves skin elasticity and luminosity. “Gives your skin a nice glow,” one reviewer reported.

$69.00 See It!

