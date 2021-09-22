Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Gigi Hadid is one of the most recognizable and famous supermodels in the world, and with good reason. Though she keeps a relatively low profile as a new mama to daughter Khai, she’s open about her fashion and beauty faves. You would expect her to shell out the big bucks for top-tier beauty and skincare, but she apparently only splurges on one particular product.

We’re sure that the 26-year-old fashion icon has tried pretty much every product under the sun. After all, she’s been on countless runways and red carpets, not to mention starred in a slew of international campaigns. With that much experience under her belt, we definitely trust her advice on all things beauty — so when she said that this luxurious lip balm from Chanel is worth every penny, we knew that it was special!

Get the Hydra Beauty Nourishing Lip Care available from Chanel!

According to InStyle, Hadid reportedly said in an interview with Byrdie back in 2015 that “Chanel Hydra Beauty is my all-time favorite lip moisturizer,” and that “it’s the one beauty thing that I spend money on.” We know what you might be thinking — is a simple lip balm truly worth the designer price tag? But with such high praise from one of world’s most prominent stunners, it has to be the cream of the crop!

This hydrating lip balm is designed to soften and smooth out your lips to give you the most luscious pout. The formula uses Camellia Alba PFA, which is a powerful ingredient that was developed by Chanel to bring serious moisture to your mouth. You definitely won’t find this ingredient in other lip balms on the market! The formula also includes precious camellia oil to help protect your lips and make them appear stunning 24/7.

Get the Hydra Beauty Nourishing Lip Care available from Chanel!

Hadid also said, “I just love how thick it is. I love the smell,” and she’s not the only one. Reviewers also agree that this is the “best lip balm” that they have ever used, and claim their “lips feel great” immediately after they apply it. Plus, who could resist the gorgeous packaging? Keeping this lip balm on your vanity will definitely upgrade its aesthetic thanks to Chanel’s iconic double “C” logo on full display. If both reviewers and Hadid agree that this lip balm is “worth the money,” we’re willing to treat ourselves to some designer beauty!

See it: Get the Hydra Beauty Nourishing Lip Care available from Chanel!

Not what you’re looking for? Check out all of the skincare and shop more beauty products available from Chanel!

Check out more of our picks and deals here!

This post is brought to you by Us Weekly’s Shop With Us team. The Shop With Us team aims to highlight products and services our readers might find interesting and useful, such as face masks, self tanners, Lululemon-style leggings and all the best gifts for everyone in your life. Product and service selection, however, is in no way intended to constitute an endorsement by either Us Weekly or of any celebrity mentioned in the post. The Shop With Us team may receive products free of charge from manufacturers to test. In addition, Us Weekly receives compensation from the manufacturer of the products we write about when you click on a link and then purchase the product featured in an article. This does not drive our decision as to whether or not a product or service is featured or recommended. Shop With Us operates independently from advertising sales team. We welcome your feedback at ShopWithUs@usmagazine.com. Happy shopping!