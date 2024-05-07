Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships. We receive compensation when you click on a link and make a purchase. Learn more!

From slaying her onstage performances to gracing the covers of fashion magazines, Shania Twain is always having to look flawless and camera-ready. She’s been in hundreds of makeup chairs, learning from the best makeup artists around the world how to get a dewy, glowy look within five minutes. Now the country pop singer is so graciously sharing with Us how to do it — and we are all ears.

In a video for Elle, the “Man! I Feel Like a Woman” singer broke down the entirety of her five-minute makeup routine. She had some interesting takes on makeup that we don’t often see, such as switching out foundation for powder and blush for lipstick, but as someone who looks as fabulous as she does on every stage appearance, we’ll take all of the tips from her we can get!

While some of her exact products were hard to spot, we tried to extract as many exact products as we could from the video. If we couldn’t, we supplemented them with something that would give you a similar glowy look as hers. Once completed, her routine will have Us all looking so luminous, we’ll all want to scream, “Let’s glow, girls” as we walk out the door!

Make Up For Ever HD Skin Smooth & Blur Undetectable Under-Eye Concealer

Twain’s makeup routine seemingly started out with this Make Up For Ever concealer that helps to brighten the under eye while also smoothing and blurring skin. Twain placed several dots on her under-eye area, on her eyelids and around the mouth to conceal and contour.

Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette

Then for her eyelids, it looked like Twain picked up the Charlotte Tilbury Luxury Eyeshadow Palette, which comes in neutral shades of brown and both matte and shimmery textures. She likes to use these shadows because they’re “natural looking.” She placed the darker shade on her outer lid, then blending everything with the lighter shade.

Bobbi Brown Perfectly Defined Gel Eyeliner

For eyeliner, it seemed Twain used the Bobbi Brown Perfectly Defined Gel Eyeliner in black for “a bit of liner.” She used it on her upper lids, lower lids and the corner of the lid. The pencil liner is gel-based, has 12-hour wear and delivers precision lining to the lids.

Laura Mercier Candleglow Sheer Perfecting Powder

Interestingly, Twain opts away from foundation like most of us and goes straight into using just a powder. In the video she seemed to have a powder that was or looked very close to the Laura Mercier Candleglow Sheer Perfecting Powder. This is where a lot of the glow from her dewy look comes in, as it has a slightly luminous finish that helps to blur the look of fine lines and wrinkles. She also uses it pre-blush, since it helps her blush “go on smoothly.”

Lancôme Brow Shaping Powdery Pencil

She quickly defined her brows with what appeared to be the Lancôme Brow Shaping Powdery Pencil, joking about how quick she was at doing it. The pencil makes the brow process a bit easier thanks to its dual ends, with the pencil at one end and the spoolie to fix up the shape at the other. It comes in a few shades to suit anyone with blonde brows all the way to dark brown.

Butter London Plush Rush Blush & Lip

She got excited when it came time for blush, mentioning that it’s one her “favorite things.” She said she “often” uses lipstick for blush and appreciates one with a “bit of a shimmer to it.” It was hard to tell what lipstick she was using, but it looked a whole lot like the Butter London Plush Rush Blush & Lip. She stroked the lipstick onto a brush before putting it onto her cheeks and her hairline as well. “I would choose a lipstick that looks great in the middle of your lip. You’ve got to match your skin tone. Whatever would make you look like you’ve been in the sun a little bit,” she advised.

Tarte Deluxe H2O Gloss

Then, the “finishing touch,” according to Twain, was switching out highlighter for a lip gloss, which looked a lot like the Tarte Deluxe H2O Gloss. She specifically advised to use shimmery lip gloss with not a lot of pigment and to apply with a brush. She brushed the lip gloss on the upper cheekbone, where many of us normally put highlighter, and made sure to cover the crow’s feet. “It’s one of my absolute favorite things to do,” she said. “It makes you look really dewy and fresh.”

Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara

This wasn’t shown in the video, but it was clear that Twain was wearing mascara — and on her makeup counter, we spotted the Too Faced Better Than Sex Waterproof Mascara, which we have to assume she’d used. This mascara gives you the same iconic volume that the Better than Sex mascara normally gives, but it is waterproof, helping to protect from any black under eyes in case of moisture.

